Washington Commanders beat Chicago Bears 12-7 to snap four-game losing streak | Bears QB Justin Fields injures shoulder in loss

Brian Robinson scored his first touchdown in the NFL on Thursday night, just six weeks on from being shot twice in the knee

The Washington Commanders snapped a four-game losing streak as they hung on to beat the Chicago Bears 12-7 in another low-scoring Thursday night clash.

Story of the Game

Exactly a week on from the Indianapolis Colts' 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos, the action in Chicago similarly struggled to spark into life, with a Joey Slye goal for Washington - with 46 seconds left of the first half - the only points scored before the break.

Justin Fields connected with Dante Pettis midway through the third quarter for a 40-yard touchdown to finally see the Bears on the board and ahead in the game. But a further Slye field goal in the fourth quarter and a first touchdown in the NFL for rookie Brian Robinson saw the Commanders (2-4) ultimately come away with a crucial victory.

Christian Holmes recovered a muffed punt by Velus Jones deep in Chicago territory to set up Robinson's goal-line game winning score. It marks an incredible turnaround for the running back, six weeks on from being shot twice in the knee when the victim of an attempted robbery or carjacking in Washington.

The Bears (2-4) lose their third in a row on the season. Second-year QB Fields, who said after the game that he re-aggravated an injury to his left shoulder, was intercepted by Jonathan Allen when deep into Washington territory in the first half.

The Commanders defense also came up with a clutch stop just shy of the endzone in the closing minute of the game as the Bears looked to regain the lead - Benjamin St-Juste stopping Darnell Mooney from scoring a potential game-winner.

Washington quarterback Carson Wentz had earlier overthrown Curtis Samuel on a two-point conversion play following Robinson's TD, while Slye missed with a 48-yard field goal with just under two minutes left that would have added to the Commanders' lead and seen them avoid such drama late on.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!