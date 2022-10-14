NFL Predictions Week Six: Bills @ Chiefs, Cowboys @ Eagles, 49ers @ Falcons

NFL Predictions - Week Six

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes - dominates the Week Six slate in the NFL, but who will emerge victorious?

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were joined by a pair of Super Bowl winners, Will Blackmon and Torry Holt, on the latest Inside The Huddle podcast to make their predictions for this Sunday's live action on Sky Sports.

This Sunday's triple-header kicks off with the San Francisco 49ers travel to the Atlanta Falcons, the panel predicting a clean-sweep for the Niners; Neil and Jeff wonder whether it's finally 'Buffalo's time' to get over the hump in Kansas City after a couple of heart-breaking playoff loses the past two years; and who wins the 'physical', 'throwback' NFC East rivalry clash between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football?

Click on the link below to listen to Neil, Jeff, Will and Torry on this week's Inside The Huddle podcast and read on to see their Week Six predictions...

Spotify Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

NEIL PICKS: 49ers

"I'm going to go with San Francisco to win this. But I do like Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith - I think he's doing a very good job."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers against Carolina Panthers in Week Five of the NFL season Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers against Carolina Panthers in Week Five of the NFL season

JEFF PICKS: 49ers

"I like San Francisco too. But I'm really happy for Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, that he's resurrected his career over there in Atlanta. He's a great guy.

"It's good to see the Falcons play better football - I'm happy for their fans over there too - but 49ers for me."

WILL PICKS: 49ers

Live NFL Live on

"I going to with San Francisco as well.

"Atlanta are going to miss Cordarrelle Patterson tremendously in this game. If they can't win up in the trenches, then the 49ers will run away with it."

TORRY PICKS: 49ers

"I like the way Atlanta have been playing too - they're playing really hard, keeping games close.

"But I think San Francisco and their physicality - the way they play football and the way head coach Kyle Shanahan out-schemes football teams - see them get the win."

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best plays from the 2022 season by Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen Watch the best plays from the 2022 season by Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen

NEIL PICKS: Bills

"Josh Allen against Patrick Mahomes. What a matchup.

"I'm going to take Buffalo on the road here. They've come close against the Chiefs a couple of times before in the playoffs - in the AFC Championship game two years ago, and then last year with that incredible finish in the divisional round.

"The Bills are ascending and I actually think this is their year."

JEFF PICKS: Bills

"As my friend Ric Flair says, 'to be the man, you've got to beat the man'. And this needs to be the time where the Bills beat the man.

"To do it in Kansas City, that won't be easy - it is going to be off in that stadium - but I really do feel like it is Buffalo's time now."

Live NFL Live on

WILL PICKS: Chiefs

"This rivalry is about the quarterbacks. It's like what Peyton Manning and Tom Brady was for the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots back in the day.

"Allen and Mahomes are two of the craziest, most competitive QBs in the league. They can take over a game on their own.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best plays from the 2022 season by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes Watch the best plays from the 2022 season by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

"But I'm going to take Kansas City in this one. Travis Kelce had four touchdowns in the redzone last week in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders. And I think this is going to a big game for guys like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, to keep the chains moving and keep Allen on the sideline.

"Also, I think Mahomes is in that super ticked-off mood of his right now with all the love being given to Buffalo."

TORRY PICKS: Bills

"This is the game that everybody is waiting to watch. Two really good football teams, with championship-level rosters who can win right now.

"It's going to come down to who can out-duel the other out of Allen and Mahomes. This a game that Allen and the Bills will have highlighted - they want the Chiefs.

"I love the fact that Allen can beat you with his legs as well as throw the football - that's something that Kansas City are going to have to prepare for.

"The game is at Arrowhead, and that Chiefs crowd are going to be going bananas, but I'm going to take Buffalo on the road."

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As the Cowboys face the Eagles this weekend, we take a look at some of the best plays from both teams' impressive starts to the season As the Cowboys face the Eagles this weekend, we take a look at some of the best plays from both teams' impressive starts to the season

NEIL PICKS: Cowboys

"This game is a bit of a throwback - Dallas going into Philadelphia, the top two in the NFC East, in a meaningful Sunday night matchup.

"It's a tough one to pick, this one, but I'm going to go for the Cowboys."

Live NFL Live on

JEFF PICKS: Cowboys

"I've got to go with Dallas. The energy that their defense brings to the game is phenomenal.

"On offense, Tony Pollard is key for the Cowboys. When he goes off, that whole team goes off, and Cooper Rush at quarterback has done a great job of not turning the ball over and just managing the game.

"This is hard for me to say, but I think the Cowboys are for real this year."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here's a look at some of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons' best sacks in his NFL career so far Here's a look at some of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons' best sacks in his NFL career so far

WILL PICKS: Cowboys

"Right now, I like Dallas.

"The cool thing about Philadelphia is that they have a deep offensive line, but it's also beat up right now. And if Micah Parsons can find a way to the quarterback, it will be interesting to see how Jalen Hurts handles that.

"On defense, the Cowboys are playing outstanding. And on offense, they are very balanced. I like Dallas to keep their momentum going."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams, Torry Holt, describes Dallas Cowboys second-year defender Micah Parsons as a 'generational player' Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams, Torry Holt, describes Dallas Cowboys second-year defender Micah Parsons as a 'generational player'

TORRY PICKS: Eagles

"A divisional game, so you know it's going to be a very physical matchup - both teams are very familiar with each other.

"At home, and with the success the Eagles have running the football, give me Philadelphia to stay unbeaten."

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!