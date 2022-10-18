Tua Tagovailoa: Miami Dolphins QB preparing to start Week Seven game against Pittsburgh Steelers after clearing concussion protocol

Tua Tagovailoa cleared the concussion protocol on Saturday, but watched on from the sideline on Sunday as the Miami Dolphins lost 24-16 to the Minnesota Vikings

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing this week as the team's starter for their Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, marking his return to the football field after spending two weeks in concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa began football activities last week and cleared the protocol on Saturday, but remained 'inactive' for the Dolphins' 24-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week Six.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said he felt "really good" about getting Tagovailoa back on the practice field and liked how he responded.

"He's a captain for a reason and, as I've told you guys from the onset, I think he's a very, very good player at that position," McDaniel said of his quarterback.

"Very good players, they definitely give people a boost - not because of what other people aren't but more just because he is who he is.

"He's a strong fabric of this team, and that's exciting when you get to go play with one of your brothers, which is why the team will be excited, and it will be exciting."

Tagovailoa hasn't played since Miami's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on September 29, when he sustained a concussion that resulted in a brief hospitalisation.

The play occurred just four days after a similar incident against the Buffalo Bills, when Tagovailoa hit his head on the ground and stumbled while trying to return to the huddle. He left the field briefly during that game before returning to play the second half.

The incident drew much criticism and led the NFL and NFL Players Association to review the application of the concussion protocol and implement an amendment.

The Dolphins ultimately lost the game to the Bengals and have also been beaten in both games Tagovailoa has missed since, bringing their record to 3-3 after they'd started the season with three straight wins.

McDaniel added that he talked to Tagovailoa about conceding some plays to better protect himself on the field, which he admitted does not come naturally to the third-year quarterback.

"There's risks in this game and you've got to be able to control the controllables," McDaniel said.

"One thing for him is you love his competitive nature. He wants to break every tackle, and he doesn't like when plays don't work.

"Well, sometimes they wont. The guys that set forth the example of how to play the position, they find ways to be available, and part of that is that concession."

Both backup QB Teddy Bridgewater and rookie seventh-rounder Skylar Thompson started games in place of Tagovailoa but both of them were forced out of their lone starts due to concussion protocol and a thumb injury, respectively.

Bridgewater was back active on Sunday after he himself cleared the concussion protocol last week. He replaced Thompson in the first half but couldn't prevent the team from falling to defeat to the Vikings.

Thompson's injury will be reassessed on Wednesday.

