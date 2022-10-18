NFL Week Six Stats: Nick Bosa absence sees 49ers struggle and Eagles stay unbeaten in pursuit of Super Bowl berth

Nick Bosa missed the San Francisco 49ers' 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week Six with a groin injury

Sky Sports statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange dives into Week Six of the 2022 season to pick out the best stats the NFL has to offer, including another defeat for the injury-ravaged San Francisco 49ers and some further travel sickness for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South...

In Week Six, each of the last four quarterbacks to have been named league MVP all lost - the first time that has ever happened in the same week:

Aaron Rodgers (MVP in 2020 and 2021) - Green Bay Packers lost 27-10 to the New York Jets

(MVP in 2020 and 2021) - Green Bay Packers lost 27-10 to the New York Jets Lamar Jackson (MVP in 2019) - Baltimore Ravens lost 24-20 to the New York Giants

(MVP in 2019) - Baltimore Ravens lost 24-20 to the New York Giants Patrick Mahomes (MVP in 2018) - Kansas City Chiefs lost 24-20 to the Buffalo Bills

(MVP in 2018) - Kansas City Chiefs lost 24-20 to the Buffalo Bills Tom Brady (MVP in 2017) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 20-18 to the Pittsburgh Steelers

With the Washington Commanders' Thursday night victory over the Chicago Bears, Carson Wentz improved to 7-0 on Thursday Night Football through his career - the most wins without a loss since TNF began in 2006. The next best record by any starting quarterback to have not suffered a defeat on that day is just 2-0.

The San Francisco 49ers were missing more than half of their defensive starters for their 28-14 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons. They fell to 5-10 in games they have played without Nick Bosa in their lineup since he was drafted in 2019. Over the same period, when he has taken the field, the 49ers have a record of 27-13.

The Green Bay Packers' loss to the New York Jets was the first time the team have lost successive regular season games since Matt LaFleur took over as head coach in 2019. They had been 10-0 following a regular-season defeat under LaFleur until this week.

The Indianapolis Colts gained some measure of revenge for their loss in Week Two to the Jacksonville Jaguars, when they were shut out 24-0, as they inflicted a 14th successive AFC South road loss for the Jags with their 34-27 victory. Only one team has suffered more successive road losses within a division since the 2002 realignment.

Most road losses within a single division since 2002 Team Losses Years Browns 17 2008-2014 Jaguars 14 2017- Lions 11 2007-10 Browns 10 2004-07 Jaguars 10 2013-2017

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton lost to the Cincinnati Bengals for the first time on Sunday, after making 133 career starts over nine years in Cincinnati. Having started and won against the Bengals with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 and the Chicago Bears in 2021, he became the first quarterback to start against a former team in three consecutive seasons while playing for three different franchises.

Rashid Shaheed scored a 44-yard rushing touchdown for the Saints on the first offensive touch of his NFL career, the longest rushing touchdown by any player from their first offensive touch since the NFL merger in 1970.

Travis Kelce had eight receptions for 108 yards for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills to tie Tony Gonzalez for the second-most games with at least 100 receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history.

Most games with 100 yards receiving by a tight end Player Team Games Rob Gronkowski Patriots/Buccaneers 32 Travis Kelce Chiefs 31 Tony Gonzalez Chiefs/Falcons 31

Harrison Butker's 62-yard field goal in that same game set a new record for the Chiefs, surpassing Matthew Wright's 59-yard effort achieved only a week ago.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Cowboys and remain the NFL's last undefeated team, at 6-0 on the season. However, the most recent 'last undefeated team' to win the Super Bowl that same year were the 2006 Colts, who started 9-0 and won Super Bowl XLI against the Bears.

On Monday night, the Denver Broncos became the first team to lose two consecutive games in overtime since the 49ers lost to the Arizona Cardinals and Colts in Weeks Four and Five of the 2017 season.

