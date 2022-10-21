NFL Predictions Week Seven: Browns @ Ravens, Seahawks @ Chargers, Steelers @ Dolphins

NFL Predictions - Week Seven

Will 'supreme talent' Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens triumph over the Cleveland Browns? Will the Seattle Seahawks upset the Los Angeles Chargers? And do the Miami Dolphins have 'too much' speed for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold were again joined by Super Bowl winners Will Blackmon and Torry Holt on the latest Inside The Huddle podcast to give their predictions on this Sunday's live NFL action on Sky Sports.

Torry had bragging rights in Week Six, calling two of the three games correctly - wins for the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles - while Neil and Jeff only saw Buffalo's success coming, and Will drew a blank across the board.

This Sunday's triple-header represents a chance for redemption. It kicks off with the Cleveland Browns at the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North rivalry clash, before the upstart Seattle Seahawks head into Los Angeles to take on the Chargers and then the evening's entertainment wraps with the Miami Dolphins hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Click on the link below to listen to Neil, Jeff, Will and Torry on this week's Inside The Huddle podcast and read on to see their Week Seven predictions...

Spotify Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Cleveland Browns (2-4) @ Baltimore Ravens (3-3)

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

NEIL PICKS: Ravens

"I don't trust either of these teams very much, but this division is right there for the taking - it's a big game!

"The Ravens have been involved in some really close ones, particularly at home - I think they've had eight straight that have come down to one score - but I'm saying they get the job done in this one."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at all of the best highlight-reel plays from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson so far this season A look at all of the best highlight-reel plays from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson so far this season

JEFF PICKS: Ravens

"I like Baltimore too. I believe in Lamar Jackson at quarterback, though he hasn't played particularly well over the last couple weeks. He is still a great player.

"And I don't know how much Desean Jackson will feature [after signing for the Ravens] this week, but I still think at 35 he has some ability. He'll do well there, and he's a weapon they need in the passing game, because they're so dependant on Mark Andrews."

Veteran receiver Desean Jackson signed with the Baltimore Ravens this week

WILL PICKS: Ravens

"I like Baltimore in this one.

"The one thing Desean Jackson can still do is run. He is going to attract eyes from the defense, and as soon as they go to sleep, he is going to hit them over the top for a 70-yard TD!"

Live NFL Live on

TORRY PICKS: Ravens

"Lamar Jackson is a supreme talent, but I want him to protect the football better.

"The Browns, meanwhile, have been a real disappointment so far this season, particularly on defense, thought I do like their run game.

"A divisional game, which means this could go either way. It will be close, but I'm going to go for the Ravens at home. I think the Baltimore crowd will help them and they will do just enough."

Seattle Seahawks (3-3) @ Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

NEIL PICKS: Chargers

"Seattle have won courtesy of some explosive offensive performances this season, but then they did it on defense last week [beating the Arizona Cardinals]. They sacked Kyler Murray six times!

"But, I'm still going to go for the Chargers in this one - I just believe in their quarterback Justin Herbert."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler describes how quarterback Justin Herbert has progressed from year two to three in the NFL and what makes him different Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler describes how quarterback Justin Herbert has progressed from year two to three in the NFL and what makes him different

JEFF PICKS: Chargers

"To me, the Seahawks are one of the surprise teams of the season. And for me, you have got to start by talking about Geno Smith at quarterback - talking about surprises.

"This guy was thrown on the NFL scrapheap and so for him to play as well as he has, it's a revelation.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player NFL veteran Geno Smith is playing some of the best football of his career so far for the Seattle Seahawks. Here's a look at some of his best plays this season NFL veteran Geno Smith is playing some of the best football of his career so far for the Seattle Seahawks. Here's a look at some of his best plays this season

"The Seahawks seem to have that swagger back that they previously had - [head coach] Pete Carroll looks like he is having fun.

"That being said, I think when you look at the total rosters, the Chargers are a better football team top to bottom."

WILL PICKS: Seahawks

"The one thing the Chargers have trouble with is something that Seattle does well, which is running the football.

"I like the Seahawks for the upset. Right now, they have that energy - when they're doing well, Carroll knows how to keep that team pumped."

Live NFL Live on

TORRY PICKS: Seahawks

"The Seahawks are intriguing. We watched the Chargers on Monday night against the Denver Broncos, and they were not all that convincing in a low-scoring game.

"I like what Geno is doing, he has surprised me. He is completing 73 per cent of his passes and he has not turned it over much. I also like their rookie running back, Kenneth Walker out of Michigan State, and they have got two good receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

"I think Seattle go on the road and beat the Chargers."

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) @ Miami Dolphins (3-3)

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

NEIL PICKS: Dolphins

"It looks like Tua Tagovailoa is going to be back for the Dolphins [after two weeks out with concussion]. We hope he is well, that's the first thing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back on Tua Tagovailoa's hugely concerning concussion suffered in the NFL, and the fallout from it, as the quarterback prepares to return to action this Sunday A look back on Tua Tagovailoa's hugely concerning concussion suffered in the NFL, and the fallout from it, as the quarterback prepares to return to action this Sunday

"Miami need to stop the revolving door at quarterback. Though, even with Teddy Bridgewater and Skyler Thompson at quarterback, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have still had their yards at receiver.

"So I'm picking Miami to win this one, especially now with Tua back."

Live NFL Live on

JEFF PICKS: Dolphins

"This is a hard one. [Steelers quarterback] Kenny Pickett is in concussion protocol too, though we have heard coach Mike Tomlin say, 'if he can play, he'll play'.

"But I look at this Miami team, see the weapons they have, and I believe they will win the game."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pittsburgh Steelers' rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett ran in a pair of touchdowns on his NFL debut against the New York Jets Pittsburgh Steelers' rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett ran in a pair of touchdowns on his NFL debut against the New York Jets

WILL PICKS: Dolphins

"If the Steelers can't get to the quarterback, regardless of who it is, they are going to be in trouble. Because they cannot cover those Dolphins receivers for a long time. I'm taking Miami."

TORRY PICKS: Dolphins

"I'm taking the Dolphins at home too. I think their speed on offense will be too much for the Steelers."

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!