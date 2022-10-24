Pittsburgh Steelers 10-16 Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins to NFL victory on concussion return
The Dolphins (4-3) snapped a three-game skid that began on September 29, when Tua Tagovailoa was concussed in a loss at Cincinnati; Watch the NFL live on Sky Sports as Week 7 rounds off with a Monday Night Football clash: Bears @ Patriots
Tua Tagovailoa got the Dolphins off to a fast start in his return from a concussion as Miami held on throughout a scoreless second half to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10 on Sunday night.
Story of the Game
The Dolphins (4-3) snapped a three-game skid that began on September 29, when Tagovailoa was concussed in a loss at Cincinnati. He also took a hard hit four days earlier in a win over Buffalo that led to changes in the NFL's concussion protocol.
Miami coach Mike McDaniel opted not to have Jason Sanders kick his fourth field goal of the game midway through the third quarter for a two-score lead. Chase Edmonds was stuffed for no gain on fourth-and-3 from the Pittsburgh 13.
The decision loomed large as Miami punted on its next five possessions. But the Dolphins intercepted rookie Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett twice in the closing minutes to seal it.
On third-and-16 from the Miami 30, Jevon Holland jumped in front of Pickett's pass intended for Diontae Johnson and returned it 33 yards.
The Dolphins punted again and Pickett drove the Steelers to the Miami 25 with 25 seconds left. Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene intercepted Picketts second-down pass at the goal line and tapped his feet in bounds to end Pittsburgh's hopes.
The Steelers (2-5) fell short a week after they held off Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home.
Pittsburgh got within 13-10 when Pickett hit George Pickens for a 7-yard touchdown to conclude a 13-play, 86-yard drive.
Tagovailoa then drove the Dolphins 56 yards in 1:48 to set up Sanders' third field goal, a 47-yarder that made it 16-10 just before halftime.
Miami continued to move the ball effectively on its first possession of the third quarter before McDaniel's decision to go for it on fourth down backfired.
After that, the Steelers defence clamped down. Miami managed just two offensive first downs the rest of the game.
Stats leadersDolphins
- Passing: Tua Tagovailoa, 21/35, 261 yards, 1 TD
- Rushing: Raheem Mostert, 16 carries, 79 yards, 1TD
- Receiving: Jaylen Waddle, four catches, 88 yards
Steelers
- Passing: Kenny Pickett, 32/44, 257 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT
- Rushing: Najee Harris, 17 carries, 65 yards
- Receiving: Pat Freiermuth, 8 catches, 75 yards
Scoring Summary
|FIRST QUARTER
|Steelers 0-7 Dolphins
|Tua Tagovailoa eight-yard TD pass to Raheem Mostert (Jason Sanders Kick)
|Steelers 0-10 Dolphins
|Jason Sanders 24-yard field goal
|Steelers 0-13 Dolphins
|Jason Sanders 42-yard field goal
|SECOND QUARTER
|Steelers 3-13 Dolphins
|Chris Boswell 45-yard field goal
|Steelers 10-13 Dolphins
|Kenny Pickett seven-yard TD pass to George Pickens (Chris Boswell Kick)
|Steelers 10-16 Dolphins
|Jason Sanders 47-yard field goal
What they said...
Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel: "It's not an easy thing to do. We were on a Thursday night game in Cincinnati when he [Tagovailoa] last played.
"Those games, you don't have full-speed practices. So his last full-speed practice was before the Buffalo game, which was the third game of the season. It's to his credit."
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: "A lot of things need to be corrected offensively. It starts with me. But we'll take the win."
Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin: "They made the necessary plays to secure victory, man, and really, we didn't.
"And oftentimes, particularly when's it's a defensive battle the way the game developed into, it's about who catches the interception opportunities and who doesn't."
What's next?
Next up is a Monday Night Football clash as the Chicago Bears visit the New England Patriots, live on Sky Sports NFL (1.15am GMT).
