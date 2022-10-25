Chicago Bears 33-14 New England Patriots: Mac Jones benched in first half as Patriots suffer heavy defeat at home to Bears

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was sent to the bench in the first half of their heavy 33-14 loss at home to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

Story of the Game

Jones had missed New England's past three games with a high ankle sprain but earned the starting job back for Monday's matchup, only to make way again for backup Bailey Zappe with 12 minutes still left in the second quarter.

Jones led the Patriots offense to two three-and-outs and an interception on his three series' to start the game, with the home fans in Foxborough heard chanting 'Zappe!'

They got their wish, with the rookie fourth-round QB - who won both of his first two NFL starts - coming into the game for Jones and immediately leading New England on two touchdown drives to suddenly see them take a 14-10 lead.

The Patriots scored on back-to-back possessions, with Jakobi Meyers firstly clawing in a terrific leaping grab for a 30-yard touchdown pass from Zappe, and then Rhamondre Stevenson rumbling in for a four-yard run score after another big pass play of 43 yards to DeVante Parker.

But that was as good as it would get for the hosts on Monday night, with Chicago reclaiming their lead by half-time, with Zappe losing a fumble on New England's next possession.

After the break, the Bears ran away with the game, with Zappe throwing two further interceptions, to make it three on the night for the relentless Bears defense as the visitors racked up the score.

Chicago quarterback Justin Fields went 13-of-21 passing, throwing for 179 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 82 yards and another score on Monday night. He also threw one interception in the first half.

The Bears move to 3-4 on the season and into a share of second place with the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North. The Patriots, meanwhile, drop to that same 3-4 mark and to the foot of the AFC East standings.

Belichick insists Jones benching was part of the plan

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, speaking to reporters after the game, insisted that Jones' benching was all part of a plan to play both quarterbacks and not performance-based.

"I told the quarterbacks that we were going to play both of them, and that's what we did," Belichick said.

"That's not what it was [performance], but you can write whatever you want to write. That's not what it was."

Belichick added that the plan was for Jones to later re-enter the game in the second half, but as the Bears racked up the score and the game got away from them, those plans changed.

"The score got out of hand," he said. "I didn't think that was the right thing to do."

Stats leaders

Passing: Justin Fields, 13/21, 179 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: Justin Fields, 14 carries, 82 yards, 1 TD

David Montgomery, 15 carries, 62 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Darnell Mooney, three catches, 53 yards

Patriots

Passing: Bailey Zappe, 14/22, 185 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs

Mac Jones, 3/6, 13 yards, 1 INT

Rushing: Rhamondre Stevenson, 11 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: DeVante Parker, three catches, 68 yards

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Bears 3-0 Patriots Cairo Santos 42-yard field goal Bears 10-0 Patriots Justin Fields three-yard TD run (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Bears 10-7 Patriots Bailey Zappe 30-yard TD pass to Jakobi Meyers (extra point) Bears 10-14 Patriots Rhamondre Stevenson four-yard TD run (extra point) Bears 17-14 Patriots Justin Fields 25-yard TD pass to Khalil Herbert (extra point) Bears 20-14 Patriots Cairo Santos 23-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Bears 23-14 Patriots Cairo Santos 38-yard field goal Bears 26-14 Patriots Cairo Santos 50-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Bears 33-14 Patriots David Montgomery one-yard TD run (extra point)

What they said...

Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones: "I think coach Belichick had a really good plan for us. Obviously, that's kind of internal stuff, but I understood the plan and what was going to happen.

"Obviously, wish we got off to a better start, and I played a little bit better, but I'll have a chance to practise and get back into my routine. I'm a very routine person, and I'm excited for this week.

"That's all you can do, right? You cant really look back in the past. Obviously, the game wasn't good by any of us, and it starts with me.

"I just have to do better at my job, and that's all it comes down to. That's all I can control. I'm going to do my best to put my best foot forward. I've been in this situation before, and I'm just going to try to help the team.

"Whatever my role is, I'll be ready, and I'll give it 100 per cent."

Patriots backup quarterback, Bailey Zappe: "Just got to get better. Can't fall off like I did. I've got to make some throws. I've got to make better decisions on certain things.

"That's the good thing about having another week. Get back at it tomorrow, watch film and get ready for next week."

What's next?

Week Eight in the NFL kicks off with Thursday Night Football and Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers (3-4) desperately looking to get back to winning ways against the Baltimore Ravens (4-3), after having lost four of their last five. Watch the game live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.20am on Friday morning.

As for the Bears, they are next on the road at the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday from 5pm, while the Patriots too are travelling, as they visit the bang in-form New York Jets (5-2) at the same time.

