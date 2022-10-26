Russell Wilson: Denver Broncos quarterback 'ready to roll' against Jacksonville Jaguars after working out for four hours on flight to London

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is confident he will be ready to play on Sunday

Russell Wilson is trending towards playing in Sunday's clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, said Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Wednesday.

The quarterback added he was "ready to rock" after sitting out last weekend's defeat to the New York Jets due to a hamstring injury, with Brett Rypien taking his place.

"I feel great and ready to roll," he said. "I'm super locked in and hopefully [we] can get a big win in London. Obviously, it should be a key game for us. It's a really good football team that we're playing.

"I think both of our records don't necessarily represent who we are, so I think it's going to be a lot of great football. It's going to be cool to be back in Wembley [Stadium] again. I remember the last time I got to play here; it was pretty special. The environment is amazing. It's world class. I'm excited to get rolling."

Wilson noted he had used the flight over to the UK to go continue workouts with Broncos staff amid his effort to be ready for Denver's crucial Week Eight contest.

"What was it? Eight hours to fly here. The first two hours, I was watching film, watching all of the cutups and everything else," he said. "For the next four hours, I was doing treatment on the plane. I was walking up and down the aisles.

"Everybody else was knocked out. I was doing high knees, working on my legs and everything else, and making sure that I'm ready to rock. That was good.

"Then the last two hours, I fell asleep for one hour and then I watched film the rest. Felt good to go once we got back and [Strength and Conditioning] Coach [Loren Landow] did a great job. Coach Landow and the whole coaching staff, they had us do a little movement. We got here, did a little movement and I did my work out and did all of that. I then maybe rested for two or three hours once I got home. I feel great."

Broncos safety Justin Simmons welcomed the prospective return of Wilson, who has recorded just a 58.6 completion percentage and holds a quarterback rating of 83.4 so far in the campaign.

"It would obviously be huge for us," Simmons told reporters. "We are talking about a [future] Hall of Fame quarterback. For us, to have him, to have his leadership, and have him on the offensive side of the ball, that's going to be huge for us.

"I think everyone feeds off of that when they get going, defense, special teams that type of energy. So I'm excited for him, and hopefully he'll be able to go on Sunday because like I said, he's a Hall of Fame quarterback."

Pressure has been mounting on first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett as his team seek to turn the corner on a 2-5 start with one of the league's worst offenses.

Wilson insists it is down to himself and the team around him to quash uncertainty surrounding Hackett's future in the job.

"Listen, you're aware just because of how the world works, but I think more than anything else, I've been trying to just stay focused on our team and focused on getting better as a group and not worrying about the outside noise," he said.

"This thing is we control the outside by how we play. That's for everybody. That's starting with me and starting with the whole team and our coaches. We're all in it together and we know that. We're excited for that because we feel like that is something that we can control.

"It hasn't been exactly what we wanted it to be, but storms don't always last. This one is not going to last because we're going to work our tails off to work through it and we're going to try to be the best we can possibly be.

"[Head] Coach (Nathaniel) Hackett is a tremendous coach. He works his butt off and the same with the rest of the coaching staff. For us players, we're working our butts off. It just hasn't come to fruition yet how we wanted it to as a collective group. Like I said, it starts one day at a time. You can't build everything in one day. You have to make it happen today and make one moment at a time."

