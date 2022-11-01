Chase Claypool: Chicago Bears trade for Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver

Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver Chase Claypool is being traded to the Chicago Bears

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading star wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick, according to sources.

Claypool, himself a second-round pick by the Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft, has had 32 receptions for 311 yards and one touchdown so far this season.

He has topped 850 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons in the NFL, while his rookie year in 2020 saw him also tally 10 receiving TDs.

The news was reported on Tuesday ahead of the 8pm (UK time) trade deadline in the NFL.

Chicago had traded away defensive stars Robert Quinn (to the Philadelphia Eagles) and Roquan Smith (to the Baltimore Ravens) prior to Tuesday's deadline, but the addition of Claypool provides their second-year quarterback Justin Fields with a much-needed weapon on offense.

The Bears are 3-5 through the first eight games of the 2022 season, while the Steelers sit 2-6.

