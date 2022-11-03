Trade deadline madness and a big Week Nine for the Rams and Bucs: Hannah Wilkes takes a look at a momentous week in the NFL

Former Detroit Lions tight end TJ Hockenson found a new home with the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday's trade deadline

Sky Sports' Hannah Wilkes looks at the madness of Tuesday's trade deadline day and its biggest movers, plus picks the teams to watch out for in Week Nine in the NFL...

1) A deliciously busy deadline day

Historically, the NFL trade deadline has not been the hive of activity (and pseudo Bank Holiday) that UK fans associate with the other football's deadline day.

Does 2022 represent a huge shift towards a bonanza of last minute deals, unexpected moves and perhaps an accompanying special edition of Redzone?! Maybe.

Twelve players were traded on Tuesday across 10 deals, which is the most in 30 years, with some big names switching teams and some teams clearly showing where they are at the mid-ish point of the 2022 season.

The reasons for such a busy Tuesday may be multiple but the fact that there are so many teams still in playoff contention certainly has something to do with it. Plus, and I think this is a big factor, 31 teams sat and watched the Los Angeles Rams build a Super Bowl-winning roster last season through smart trading and free-agency acquisitions. It was divisive, but it paid off.

The jury's still out on whether this is a fluke or represents the beginning of a shift, but it certainly made for an entertaining Tuesday night.

2) Moves of note…

In case we were in any doubt, the Buffalo Bills are all in for 2022. Their acquisition of Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts adds yet another weapon to their offense and one who strengthens both their running and passing game. Win, win, Super Bowl Ring!

Running back Nyheim Hines swapped the Indianapolis Colts for the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday

At the other end of the pile, the Detroit Lions are stacking up 2023 draft picks like their lives depend on it - which for many people in the building might not be too far from the truth (professionally speaking). The 2023 second-round pick (among others) they got from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for TJ Hockenson means they now have two second-round picks to go along with their two first-rounders in 2023 (one courtesy of the aforementioned Rams for Matthew Stafford), so they can double up and potentially speed up the extended rebuild they're in.

It's a big win for the Vikings too. Hockenson is on track for career highs this year, has Pro Bowl pedigree and gives opposing defenses something to think about beyond "cover Justin Jefferson". In finding cover for the injured Irv Smith the Vikings have actually upgraded, significantly, which is vital for a team currently on track for playoff football.

Suspended Calvin Ridley was traded by the Atlanta Falcons to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday

The biggest "where did that come from?!" moment of Tuesday has to be Calvin Ridley being traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's suspended indefinitely (ironically for betting on the Falcons vs Jags last year…), but can apply to return to the league at the end of this season, which adds a whole layer of complication to the various picks Atlanta will receive in exchange for him. A fresh start could be the thing he needs as a player, and from a Falcons' perspective they're potentially gaining huge draft capital and, at worst, a sixth-round pick for a player they haven't had on the field in over a year.

3) It's a big Week Nine for…

The Philadelphia Eagles. They can move to 8-0 with a victory over the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. If you're a Houston fan crossing everything for an almighty upset, it's likely in vain; the Eagles have scored more points in the second quarter this season than the Texans have through their entire seven games (126 vs 116, yikes!).

The Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off in a rematch of last year's divisional round playoff game, and for the first time in NFL history the two most recent Super Bowl champions meet with losing records.

Having both built their Lombardi-winning rosters in similar fashion (see my earlier 'buyer beware' point). Tom Brady needs to avoid a fourth-straight loss, the Rams are looking to scrape back to .500, and both these teams need to find a way to establish the run; they rank 31st & 32nd in rush yards per game this season. It may not be pretty, it may be a sack-a-thon, but there is a palpable whiff of desperation for both sides heading into this one.

The Tennessee Titans have been quietly going about their business this season sitting on a 5-2 record with their two losses coming in the opening weeks of the season against the New York Giants (who we now know are good at football) and the Bills (enough said).

Admittedly, the schedule has been kind to them through Weeks 3-8 (wins over the Las Vegas Raiders, Colts, Washington Commanders, Colts again and the Texans), so a visit to Arrowhead to take on the Kansas City Chiefs is the litmus test last years' AFC No 1 seed desperately needs.