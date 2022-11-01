Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers headlines NFL Week Nine action live on Sky Sports

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Los Angeles Rams live on Sky Sports in Week Nine

The defending Super Bowl champions are in action again live on Sky Sports this Sunday, with the Los Angeles Rams travelling to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady's Buccaneers - in what looks to be a must-win game for both sides.

The Week Nine games to be shown live on Sky Sports NFL have been announced, with the matchup between the Rams (3-4) and the Buccaneers (3-5) a repeat of a divisional round playoff clash, which the Rams won 30-27 on their way to lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

NFL Week Nine live on Sky Sports Thursday Night Football Philadelphia Eagles @ Houston Texans Friday, 12.15am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event NFL Sunday double-header Miami Dolphins @ Chicago Bears Sunday, 6pm, Sky Sports NFL Los Angeles Rams @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, 9.25pm, Sky Sports NFL NFL RedZone Week Nine Sunday, 6pm, Sky Sports Mix Sunday Night Football Tennessee Titans @ Kansas City Chiefs Monday, 1.20am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event Monday Night Football Baltimore Ravens @ New Orleans Saints Tuesday, 1.15am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event

The Buccaneers themselves won the Super Bowl following the 2020 season, but both they and the Rams have had their struggles through the opening eight weeks of this campaign and their playoff ambitions are on the line as the pair clash in Florida. The action gets under way live on Sky Sports NFL from 9.25pm, Sunday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at some of the biggest blunders from Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense this season A look at some of the biggest blunders from Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense this season

Prior to heading out to Tampa, we see the Miami Dolphins (5-3) and their explosive offense travel to the Chicago Bears (3-5), who will field wide receiver Chase Claypool for the first time following his move from the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to the trade deadline. This one kicks off at 6pm.

Chase Claypool was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Chicago Bears before Tuesday's deadline

And rounding off the Sunday night action, we join our friends at NBC for Football Night in America and Sunday Night Football, with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2), hosting the Tennessee Titans (5-2), who are riding a five-game win streak - kick-off is at 1.20am, early on Monday morning.

Elsewhere, the Week Nine action gets under way with the traditional Thursday night fare as the NFL's lone remaining undefeated team, the Philadelphia Eagles (7-0), travel to the Houston Texans (1-5-1) - watch live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am on Friday morning.

Then, on Monday night, Week Nine concludes with the New Orleans Saints (3-5) hosting Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (5-3). Watch live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am, Tuesday.

