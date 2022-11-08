Baltimore Ravens 27-13 New Orleans Saints: Kenyan Drake rushes for two touchdowns as Ravens win third straight

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Baltimore Ravens against the New Orleans Saints from Week 9 of the NFL season. Highlights of the Baltimore Ravens against the New Orleans Saints from Week 9 of the NFL season.

Kenyan Drake rushed for two touchdowns and Lamar Jackson passed for one as the Baltimore Ravens won their third consecutive game with a 27-13 road victory over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

Story of the Game

Jackson completed 12 of 22 passes for 133 yards and rushed 11 times for 82 yards, finishing 11 yards shy of Drake's team-leading total, as the Ravens (6-3) possessed the ball for more than 37 minutes of the game.

The Baltimore defense was bolstered by the debut of linebacker Roquan Smith, who was acquired in a trade with Chicago last week, and the activation of linebacker Tyus Bowser, who had not played yet his season because of an Achilles injury. They kept the Saints (3-6) out of the endzone for more than 55 minutes and limited them to 243 total yards, including just 48 rushing.

The Ravens held Saints star running back Alvin Kamara, who had 158 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in a shutout victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last week, to only 30 yards on nine carries and 32 yards on three receptions. Saints quarterback Andy Dalton completed 19 of 29 passes for 210 yards, with one touchdown and also an interception.

Jackson threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, filling in for injured starter Mark Andrews, to open the scoring and give Baltimore a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake celebrates with quarterback Lamar Jackson after one of his two touchdowns

Drake's first touchdown, a goal-line plunge, increased the lead to 14-0 before Will Lutz kicked a 33-yard field goal on the last play of the first half to finally open the Saints' account and cut the lead to 14-3.

On the first possession of the third quarter, the Ravens set up a Justin Tucker 32-yard field goal, before Lutz answered with another 33-yarder of his own.

After a further Tucker kick was successful from 41 yards, on the first play of the ensuing possession, Justin Houston intercepted Dalton, setting up Drake's second score from the three-yard line.

Dalton threw a late 41-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson with little over four minutes left, but the damage was already done and the Ravens ran out the remainder of the clock to confirm a comfortable victory.

Stats leaders

Passing: Lamar Jackson, 12/22, 133 yards, 1 TD

Rushing: Kenyan Drake, 24 carries, 93 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: Isaiah Likely, one catch, 24 yards, 1 TD

Saints

Passing: Andy Dalton, 19/29, 210 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: Alvin Kamara, nine carries, 30 yards

Receiving: Chris Olave, six catches, 71 yards

Scoring Summary FIRST QUARTER Ravens 7-0 Saints Lamar Jackson 24-yard TD pass to Isaiah Likely (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Ravens 14-0 Saints Kenyan Drake one-yard TD run (extra point) Ravens 14-3 Saints Will Lutz 33-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Ravens 17-3 Saints Justin Tucker 32-yard field goal Ravens 17-6 Saints Will Lutz 37-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Ravens 20-6 Saints Justin Tucker 41-yard field goal Ravens 27-6 Saints Kenyan Drake three-yard TD run (extra point) Ravens 27-13 Saints Andy Dalton 24-yard TD pass to Juwan Johnson (extra point)

What's next?

Week 10 in the NFL kicks off with Thursday Night Football, as the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) travel to the Carolina Panthers (2-7). Though neither team possesses the greatest record, the Falcons currently tie for the lead in the wide-open NFC South, so there it is still very much all to play for. Watch live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.25am on Friday morning.

The Saints go on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6) on Sunday, with kick-off at 6pm. The Ravens have their bye week in Week 10 before they host the Panthers on their return to competitive action on Sunday, November 20.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!