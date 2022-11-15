NFL Week 11 games live on Sky Sports: Cowboys @ Vikings and Eagles @ Colts

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Justin Jefferson pulled in an incredible one-handed catch on fourth down for the Minnesota Vikings against the Buffalo Bills as they went on to win in an overtime thriller. Justin Jefferson pulled in an incredible one-handed catch on fourth down for the Minnesota Vikings against the Buffalo Bills as they went on to win in an overtime thriller.

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings, fresh from their sensational 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills, host the Dallas Cowboys live on Sky Sports on Sunday night, while we'll also see if the Philadelphia Eagles can bounce back from suffering their first defeat of the season.

The Week 11 games to be shown live on Sky Sports NFL have been announced, with the matchup between the Vikings (8-1) and the Cowboys (6-3) getting underway at 9.25pm.

NFL Week 11 live on Sky Sports Thursday Night Football Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers Friday, 1.15am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event NFL Sunday double-header Philadelphia Eagles @ Indianapolis Colts Sunday, 6pm, Sky Sports NFL Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings Sunday, 9.25pm, Sky Sports NFL NFL RedZone Week 11 Sunday, 6pm, Sky Sports Mix Sunday Night Football Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers Monday, 1.20am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event Monday Night Football San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals Tuesday, 1.15am, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event

Prior to that one, the Eagles (8-1), having lost their tag as the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL with defeat to the Washington Commanders on Monday night, get the chance to return to winning ways with a visit to the Jeff Saturday-led Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1). This one kicks off at 6pm.

There was a wild end to the game between Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings with the Bills defence holding up the Vikings offense on the goal-line, before gifting them a touchdown with a fumble and then somehow forcing overtime!

Rounding off the Sunday night action, we join our friends at NBC for Football Night in America and Sunday Night Football, with two of the best young quarterbacks in the game going head to head, as Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) host Patrick Mahomes and the Kanas City Chiefs (7-2) in a key AFC West battle - kick-off is at 1.20am, early on Monday morning.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards and had four touchdowns in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 of the NFL.

Elsewhere, the Week 11 action gets under way with the traditional Thursday night fare as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (4-6) look to build on a first win in six, against the Cowboys last weekend, when they welcome the Tennessee Titans (6-3) into Titletown - watch this one live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am on Friday morning.

Then, on Monday night, Week 11 concludes with a trip to Mexico for the final NFL International Series game of the season as two fierce NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers (5-4) and Arizona Cardinals (4-6), slug it out at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Watch live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am, Tuesday.

