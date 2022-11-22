NFL Week 11 Stats: Travis Kelce sets tight end receiving record and New England Patriots extend win streak over New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce showboats into the end zone for a touchdown during the win over the Los Angeles Chargers

Sky Sports statistician - and big Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange picks out the best stats the NFL has to offer from Week 11, including another 100-yard day for Travis Kelce to set a tight end receiving record...

On Thursday night, Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson added two touchdowns to the three he scored against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. He is the first rookie to score five touchdowns in a span of five days or fewer since Hall of Famer Gale Sayers scored six in one game for the Chicago Bears against the San Francisco 49ers in December 1965.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aaron Rodgers and Christian Watson combine for a Green Bay Packers touchdown after fooling the Tennessee Titans' defense. Aaron Rodgers and Christian Watson combine for a Green Bay Packers touchdown after fooling the Tennessee Titans' defense.

The Bears may have lost to the Atlanta Falcons, but quarterback Justin Fields tied an NFL record with his fifth successive game with both a passing and rushing touchdown.

Most successive games in NFL history with a passing and rushing touchdown Player Team Season No of games Justin Fields Bears 2022 5 Kyler Murray Cardinals 2020 5 Ryan Tannehill Titans 2020-21 4 Michael Vick Eagles 2010 4

Cordarrelle Patterson of the Falcons had his ninth career kick-off return for a touchdown in the contest, setting a new NFL record.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kick-off 103 yards against the Chicago Bears to break the NFL record with nine career return touchdowns. Cordarrelle Patterson returned a kick-off 103 yards against the Chicago Bears to break the NFL record with nine career return touchdowns.

In the Buffalo Bills' win over the Cleveland Browns in Detroit on Sunday, Tyler Bass converted all six of his field goal attempts. He became just the fifth kicker to twice be successful with six or more kicks in a single game.

The Houston Texans lost their fifth successive game and managed only five yards of total offense in the first half against the Washington Commanders, the fewest in a first half by any team playing at home since the Raiders had minus two in Week Nine of the 2008 season against the Falcons.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New England Patriots rookie Marcus Jones returned a punt for a wild 84-yard touchdown to win it for the hosts with five seconds to go. New England Patriots rookie Marcus Jones returned a punt for a wild 84-yard touchdown to win it for the hosts with five seconds to go.

The New England Patriots beat the New York Jets for the 14th time in a row, courtesy of the first punt return touchdown of the 2022 NFL season inside the final minute. Rookie Marcus Jones' sensational game-winning run broke a span of 39 minutes, 33 seconds without a point being scored in the contest. The last time there was a game-winning kick return TD in the final minute of a game was back in 2010 when DeSean Jackson returned a punt 65 yards for the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the New York Giants.

The Cowboys' 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings is the largest road win in their franchise history, surpassing their 42-7 victory over the Eagles in 1971 and their 35-0 win over the Giants in 1995.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Dallas Cowboys against the Minnesota Vikings from Week 11 of the NFL season. Highlights of the Dallas Cowboys against the Minnesota Vikings from Week 11 of the NFL season.

It was also the Vikings' second-largest home loss in terms of points differential, trailing only behind their 56-14 defeat to the St Louis Cardinals in October 1963. Despite starting this season 8-2, the Vikings have actually conceded two more points than they have scored!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Kansas City Chiefs against Los Angeles Chargers from Week 11 of the NFL season. Highlights of the Kansas City Chiefs against Los Angeles Chargers from Week 11 of the NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs came back from 20-13 down to the Los Angeles Chargers to win and are now 4-0 this season when they have trailed at half-time. This was Patrick Mahomes' 25th consecutive victory in the months of November and December.

It was also Travis Kelce's 33rd game with at least 100 receiving yards for the Chiefs, breaking Rob Gronkowski's record among NFL tight ends.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle finished with two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico on Monday night. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle finished with two touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico on Monday night.

George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk both had two touchdown catches for the 49ers in their Monday Night Football victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City. The last pair of San Francisco receivers to have at least two receiving scores in the same game were Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens against the Cowboys way back in Week Four of the 2000 season.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!