Pittsburgh Steelers 24-17 Indianapolis Colts: Benny Snell Jr. scores go-ahead touchdown as Steelers fend off Colts

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Indianapolis Colts from Week 12 of the NFL season. Highlights of the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Indianapolis Colts from Week 12 of the NFL season.

Benny Snell Jr.'s touchdown with just under 10 minutes left gave the Pittsburgh Steelers the lead and the visitors then fended off a last-minute comeback from the Indianapolis Colts to secure a 24-17 win on Monday Night Football.

Story of the Game

Getting his first carries of the year, Snell ran for a team-high 62 yards and that score on his 12 carries, after having replaced the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. The second-year back was ruled out at half-time with an abdominal injury.

Matt Ryan drove the Colts (4-7-1) into position to score, but Indy let a minute run off the clock in a span of three plays in Steelers territory, finally using its first timeout on fourth down with 30 seconds remaining. Ryan then threw incomplete to Parris Campbell on 4th-and-3 from the Steelers 26-yard line. The Colts fall to 1-2 under interim coach Jeff Saturday with the defeat.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell powered over in the fourth quarter for the game-winning touchdown. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell powered over in the fourth quarter for the game-winning touchdown.

In a stodgy first half of the contest, Pittsburgh drove into Indianapolis territory on all five of their possessions, but were limited to field goals on three of those occasions, with a six-yard Harris score midway through the second quarter the only time either team found the end zone before the break.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dallis Flowers made an incredible 89-yard return as the Indianapolis Colts began the second half strong against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dallis Flowers made an incredible 89-yard return as the Indianapolis Colts began the second half strong against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Trailing 16-3 at half-time, the Colts finally sparked into life when rookie Dallis Flowers returned the opening kick-off of the second half 89 yards. And four plays later, Jonathan Taylor scored on a two-yard run to cut the deficit to 16-10.

The Colts drove to the Pittsburgh one-yard line on their next possession, but Ryan and Taylor botched a hand off and the Steelers defense crucially recovered the football.

Indy then forced a three-and-out and the home side would ultimately find the end zone not long after as Ryan threw a six-yard scoring strike to Michael Pittman to nudge them into a 17-16 lead late in the third quarter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After adding a two-point conversion to extend the Pittsburgh Steelers' lead, George Pickens pulled out Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Siu celebration! After adding a two-point conversion to extend the Pittsburgh Steelers' lead, George Pickens pulled out Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Siu celebration!

It didn't last long. Pittsburgh answered with Snell's scoring run and a two-point conversion pass from rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to George Pickens to make it 24-17 - and that's how it stayed.

It's the Steelers' (4-7) eighth-straight victory over Indianapolis, while they also matched the San Francisco 49ers for the most Monday Night Football wins in league history (52) in the process.

Stats leaders

Steelers

Passing: Kenny Pickett, 20/28, 174 yards

Rushing: Benny Snell Jr., 12 carries, 62 yards, 1 TD

Najee Harris, 10 carries, 35 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: George Pickens, three catches, 57 yards

Benny Snell Jr. scored the go-ahead touchdown for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Monday night win over the Indianapolis Colts

Colts

Passing: Matt Ryan, 22/34, 199 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: Jonathan Taylor, 20 carries, 86 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Jelani Woods, eight catches, 98 yards

Michael Pittman Jr., seven catches, 61 yards, 1 TD

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Steelers 3-0 Colts Matthew Wright 45-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Steelers 6-0 Colts Matthew Wright 52-yard field goal Steelers 13-0 Colts Najee Harris six-yard rushing TD (extra point) Steelers 13-3 Colts Chase McLaughlin 51-yard field goal Steelers 16-3 Colts Matthew Wright 25-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Steelers 16-10 Colts Jonathan Taylor two-yard rushing TD (extra point) Steelers 16-17 Colts Matt Ryan six-yard TD pass to Michael Pittman Jr. (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Steelers 24-17 Colts Benny Snell Jr. two-yard rushing TD (two-point conversion)

What's next?

Live NFL Live on

Week 13 in the NFL kicks off with a terrific Thursday Night Football showdown between the New England Patriots (6-5) and Buffalo Bills (8-3) at Foxborough, the two rivals battling it out for supremacy in the ultra-competitive AFC East. Watch live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event from 1.15am on Friday morning.

As for the Steelers, they're next in action on Sunday as they travel to the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) for a 6pm kick-off, while the Colts are at the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) on Sunday Night Football later that evening, with the action getting under way at 1.20am early on Monday morning.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!