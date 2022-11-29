Lamar Jackson: Baltimore Ravens quarterback deletes profane tweet after loss to Jacksonville Jaguars

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens saw their four-game win streak ended on Sunday in Jacksonville

Lamar Jackson tweeted - and then deleted - a profane response to a social-media critic after the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Ravens fell to a 28-27 defeat late on to the Jaguars, with Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker coming up short on an NFL-record 67-yard field-goal attempt at the last second.

Jackson has been locked into contract negotiations with the Ravens over the last two seasons, with the former league MVP seeking a fully-guaranteed contract in line with the $230 million deal Deshaun Watson received from the Cleveland Browns in the offseason.

A person on Twitter posted after the game: "When someone is asking for over 250 mil guaranteed like (Jackson) ... games like this should not come down to (Tucker). Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well-rounded team."

Jackson's response to the tweet started by using an abbreviation telling the person to shut the (bleep) up, adding that his critic "never smelt a football field," and then using a swear and a phrase that has been criticised as being homophobic.

When an ESPN reporter tweeted that Jackson used "an anti-gay phrase," Jackson responded on Monday by tweeting, "This is Defamation of my character, Because not once have I ever mentioned or disrespect anyone's Sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, Religion or Race."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, when asked about the controversy, stood up for his quarterback.

"I just beg guys to not to get into the Twitter world right after the game, especially after a loss," Harbaugh told reporters on Monday. "It's never going to be positive. It's not going to be a nice place, you know?

"That's kind of reflected in Lamar's response because... that's not the way he speaks. It's not the way he talks. It's not the words he ever uses. I've never heard him say things like that before.

"Lamar Jackson, you've been around him. He's got one of the biggest hearts of anybody I know. You've all have seen him, the way he treats people, the way he treats kids, the way he treats the media.

"And he is also one of the biggest competitors I've ever met. So those kind of conversations he takes very seriously.

"You get trapped sometimes by someone that's baiting you just a little bit. And you can't live there. I think that's not a place he wants to be, and that's certainly not things that he wants to say."

The Ravens (7-4) saw their four-game winning streak end on Sunday, leaving them tied for first place in the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4).

Jackson completed 16 of 32 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown in the game, while he also ran 14 times for 89 yards. Baltimore are next in action at home against the Denver Broncos (3-8) on Sunday.

