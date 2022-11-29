NFL Playoff Picture: Standings, schedule, dates on road to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona
Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) are the current No 1 seed in the AFC; Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) own the league's best record and top spot in the NFC; who is set to play who in the playoffs and what are the key postseason dates and timings in the lead up to Super Bowl LVII on February 12?
Last Updated: 29/11/22 3:27pm
With little over a month remaining in the 2022 regular season, and postseason places up for grabs, here's a look at the current NFL playoff picture heading into Week 13, as well as key postseason dates and timings on the road to Super Bowl LVII on February 12 in Arizona...
AFC
1) Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) - AFC West leaders
Remaining fixtures: @ Cincinnati Bengals (7-4), @ Denver Broncos (3-8), @ Houston Texans (1-9-1), vs Seattle Seahawks (6-5), vs Denver Broncos (3-8), @ Las Vegas Raiders (4-7)
2) Miami Dolphins (8-3) - AFC East
Remaining fixtures: @ San Francisco 49ers (7-4), @ Los Angeles Chargers (6-5), @ Buffalo Bills (8-3), vs Green Bay Packers (4-8), @ New England Patriots (6-5), vs New York Jets (7-4)
3) Tennessee Titans (7-4) - AFC South
Remaining fixtures: @ Philadelphia Eagles (10-1), vs Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7), @ Los Angeles Chargers (6-5), vs Houston Texans (1-9-1), vs Dallas Cowboys (8-3), @ Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7)
4) Baltimore Ravens (7-4) - AFC North
Remaining fixtures: vs Denver Broncos (3-8), @ Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7), @ Cleveland Browns (4-7), vs Atlanta Falcons (5-7), vs Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7), @ Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)
5) Buffalo Bills (8-3) - wild card
Remaining fixtures: @ New England Patriots (6-5), vs New York Jets (7-4), vs Miami Dolphins (8-3), @ Chicago Bears (3-9), @ Cincinnati Bengals (7-4), vs New England Patriots (6-5)
6) Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) - wild card
Remaining fixtures: vs Kansas City Chiefs (9-2), vs Cleveland Browns (4-7), @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6), @ New England Patriots (6-5), vs Buffalo Bills (8-3), vs Baltimore Ravens (7-4)
7) New York Jets (7-4) - wild card
Remaining fixtures: @ Minnesota Vikings (9-2), @ Buffalo Bills (8-3), vs Detroit Lions (4-7), vs Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7), @ Seattle Seahawks (6-5), @ Miami Dolphins (8-3)
In the hunt
8) New England Patriots (6-5)
9) Los Angeles Chargers (6-5)
10) Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1)
NFC
1) Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) - NFC East leaders
Remaining fixtures: vs Tennessee Titans (7-4), @ New York Giants (7-4), @ Chicago Bears (3-9), @ Dallas Cowboys (8-3), vs New Orleans Saints (4-8), vs New York Giants (7-4)
2) Minnesota Vikings (9-2) - NFC North
Remaining fixtures: vs New York Jets (7-4), @ Detroit Lions (4-7), vs Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1), vs New York Giants (7-4), @ Green Bay Packers (4-8), @ Chicago Bears (3-9)
3) San Francisco 49ers (7-4) - NFC West
Remaining fixtures: vs Miami Dolphins (8-3), vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6), @ Seattle Seahawks (6-5), vs Washington Commanders (7-5), @ Las Vegas Raiders (4-7), vs Arizona Cardinals (4-8)
4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) - NFC South
Remaining fixtures: vs New Orleans Saints (4-8), @ San Francisco 49ers (7-4), vs Cincinnati Bengals (7-4), @ Arizona Cardinals (4-8), vs Carolina Panthers (4-8), @ Atlanta Falcons (5-7)
5) Dallas Cowboys (8-3) - wild card
Remaining fixtures: vs Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1), vs Houston Texans (1-9-1), @ Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7), vs Philadelphia Eagles (10-1), @ Tennessee Titans (7-4), @ Washington Commanders (7-5)
6) New York Giants (7-4) - wild card
Remaining fixtures: vs Washington Commanders (7-5), vs Philadelphia Eagles (10-1), @ Washington Commanders (7-5), @ Minnesota Vikings (9-2), vs Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1), @ Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)
7) Washington Commanders (7-5) - wild card
Remaining fixtures: @ New York Giants (7-4), BYE WEEK, vs New York Giants (7-4), @ San Francisco 49ers (7-4), vs Cleveland Browns (4-7), vs Dallas Cowboys (8-3)
In the hunt
8) Seattle Seahawks (6-5)
9) Atlanta Falcons (5-7)
10) Detroit Lions (4-7)
Who would meet in the playoffs if the season ended now?
Wild Card Weekend
AFC:
New York Jets (No 7 seed) @ Miami Dolphins (No 2)
Cincinnati Bengals (No 6) @ Tennessee Titans (No 3)
Buffalo Bills (No 5) @ Baltimore Ravens (No 4)
NFC:
Washington Commanders (No 7 seed) @ Minnesota Vikings (No 2)
New York Giants (No 6) @ San Francisco 49ers (No 3)
Dallas Cowboys (No 5) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No 4)
First-round byes
AFC
Kansas City Chiefs (No 1)
NFC
Philadelphia Eagles (No 1)
When are the playoffs taking place?
The 2022 season playoffs start with six wild card games, commencing Saturday, January 14, 2023 and continuing through to Monday, January 16. The No 1 seeds from each conference will then enter at the divisional round the following weekend, before the AFC and NFC Conference Championship games on Sunday, January 29, to determine who will battle it out in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. (All timings listed below in UK time).
Super Wild Card Weekend (x6 games)
Saturday, January 14, 2023 - Kick-offs at 9.30pm and 1.15am
Sunday, January 15, 2023 - Kick-offs at 6pm, 9.30pm and 1.15am
Monday, January 16, 2023 - Kick-off 1.15am
Divisional Round (x4 games)
Saturday, January 21, 2023 - Kick-offs at 9.30pm and 1.15am
Sunday, January 22, 2023 - Kick-offs at 8pm and 11.30pm
Conference Championships (x2 games)
Sunday, January 29, 2023 - Kick-offs at 8.05pm and 11.30pm
Super Bowl LVII - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
February 12, 2023 - Kick-off 11.30pm