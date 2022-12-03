NFL Week 13 Predictions: Titans @ Eagles, Chiefs @ Bengals, Colts @ Cowboys

Just how good is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts? Is there any stopping Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs? And have the Cowboys built a Super Bowl contender in Dallas?

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold discussed this, and more, as they were joined again by former Tennessee Titans and New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson on the latest episode of the Inside The Huddle podcast - the trio giving their predictions for the NFL Sunday triple-header live on Sky Sports.

Tennessee Titans (7-4) @ Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

NEIL PICKS: Eagles

"This is a good one. I'm going with Philadelphia to keep it rolling, although you know that Tennessee are going to put up a tough fight."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out the best plays of the 2022 NFL season so far from Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts. Check out the best plays of the 2022 NFL season so far from Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts.

JEFF PICKS: Eagles

"I like the Eagles too in this one. They've got Jalen Hurts at quarterback... he is something special!

"I've gone on record for a number of years saying that quarterbacks have to be able to win from the pocket, but head coach Nick Sirianni has really put an offensive scheme around him to showcase his talents.

"As long as Hurts stays healthy, this team can beat anybody in football. I really believe that."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger heaps praise on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, saying he's 'in the conversation' for league MVP this season. Former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger heaps praise on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, saying he's 'in the conversation' for league MVP this season.

AVERY PICKS: Eagles

"I've got to go against my Titans and pick the Eagles, in Philly. The crowd is going to be into it - they have some of the craziest fans - and this team is off the charts.

"I really like what the Eagles are doing, on offense and defense, and I just feel like they're going to be too much of a match for the Titans. They just have the 'it factor'.

Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) @ Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

NEIL PICKS: Chiefs

"Here is a test of that Kansas City defense, with Joe Burrow and the Bengals - plus Cincinnati should also have Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon back from injuries.

"But the Chiefs are the top team in my power rankings, so I'm going with Kansas City to win this one."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player At look at the best plays from Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow from this season so far, ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' visit to the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. At look at the best plays from Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow from this season so far, ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' visit to the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.

JEFF PICKS: Chiefs

"I like the way the Bengals are playing right now. This is as close as we've seen them to their playoff form of last year, but it's tough to go against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

"And how about Travis Kelce? The guy has 12 touchdown receptions right now - we still have a lot of football left to play. It's phenomenal."

AVERY PICKS: Chiefs

"I've got to go with the Chiefs too. What they are doing on offense right now is electrifying, out of this world.

"The Bengals are on a roll as well, but I just don't know if they can stop this offense. But I said the same last year, when they beat the Chiefs and went to the Super Bowl - so who knows?

"But I'm going to go with my gut and Kansas City."

Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) @ Dallas Cowboys (8-3)

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

NEIL PICKS: Cowboys

"This is Dallas all the way, isn't it?

"The Colts have had moments where they've looked competitive under [interim head coach] Jeff Saturday. But I don't think they have the horses here."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here's a look at some of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons' best sacks in his NFL career so far. Here's a look at some of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons' best sacks in his NFL career so far.

JEFF PICKS: Cowboys

"I like the Cowboys. They're always a team that tend to, as soon as you pick them, they screw it up. But Micah Parsons and that defense are just so dynamic."

AVERY PICKS: Cowboys

"I've got to go with them Cowboys. I think they're going to take care of this Indianapolis team - they've got too strong of a defense and they're going to overpower the Colts offensive line.

"Dallas has a contender. They're rolling, and though I don't want to get ahead of myself, I feel like they're definitely going to take care of business against the Colts."

