Deshaun Watson: Cleveland Browns quarterback declines to acknowledge remorse on return from 11-game suspension

Deshaun Watson declined to acknowledge whether he was remorseful for his behaviour as he returned from suspension to make his season debut for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The quarterback was suspended for 11 games, fined $5m and mandated to undergo professional counselling and therapy after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and other inappropriate sexual misconduct in massage sessions during his time with the Houston Texans.

Watson, who has denied any wrongdoing throughout the process, settled 23 of 24 civil lawsuits against him during the summer, while he was cleared by a grand jury of criminal charges.

The league appealed an initial six-game ban for Watson in pursuit of an increase, having described his behaviour as "egregious" and "predatory". Watson was asked if he had remorse for the actions that led to such a description.

"That's something that, legal and clinical, we've answered before. And they don't want me to address anything like that," he said. "Of course, it was a tough situation. The suspension was tough. But at the same time, my main focus is just trying to be 1-0 as a football player today.

"I was just excited to be back on the field today. I did everything that I was asked and was required to do. I did all that. And I was able to play and be on the field today."

Earlier in the week Watson had refused to answer non-football questions surrounding his suspension.

He was booed heavily by fans throughout Sunday's victory over the Texans, during which Watson completed 12 of 22 passes for 131 yards and an interception in his first game since January 2021 having sat out the whole of last season.

"They're supposed to boo," Watson said. "I'm a Cleveland Brown now, and we're on the road, so they're supposed to boo."

Watson was traded to the Browns in March earlier this year before signing a fully guaranteed five-year, $230m deal.

Bell: I don't want to watch him

Sky Sports NFL's Jason Bell...

"I love this game and I love celebrating players, what they have to go through. But I can't celebrate anything he does, I don't even want to watch him.

"I've never felt like this about a player or a game and everywhere he goes there are going to be protests and there should.

"Because they're letting everybody know 'never forget, we're not going to make this comfortable for you'. That's what he's going to have to go through for the rest of his career.

"They brought him in and guaranteed him all that money to bring them a Championship. We understand how a locker room is, you have to have a lot of trust and respect to go out there and be a successful team. I don't know how that happens, I don't know how players make that make sense."