Dallas Cowboys score 33 fourth-quarter points as they rout Indianapolis Colts 54-19 at home

The Dallas Cowboys scored 33 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rout the Indianapolis Colts 54-19 on Sunday, with four takeaways leading to touchdowns and three TDs for Dak Prescott on an impressive night for the playoff hopefuls.

Story of the game

The Colts (4-8-1) were competitive in the first half and had a chance to level in the third quarter, but disintegrated at the end as the Cowboys (9-3) erupted to remain two games behind NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

Matt Ryan's first interception was on a tipped pass to former Indy first-round pick Malik Hooker, and Prescott followed with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Michael Gallup for a 21-13 halftime lead for the Cowboys.

Gallup had two touchdown catches on the night and CeeDee Lamb the other when he rolled over safety Rodney McLeod Jr. and stayed on his feet.

Ryan, who threw two touchdown passes, then threw his second and third interceptions and lost a fumble during the nightmare finish for the Colts (4-8-1), who fell to 1-3 under interim coach Jeff Saturday and lost for the sixth time in seven games overall.

Ryan has 18 giveaways this season (13 interceptions, five lost fumbles) to lead the NFL by three over Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen.

The highest-scoring quarter for the Cowboys (9-3) since at least 1991 was just the third time in NFL history a team scored as many as 33 points in the fourth.

After Gallup's second TD, Hooker scooped up a fumble from tight end Mo Alie-Cox and took off untouched down the right sideline for a 34-19 lead early in the fourth.

Hooker, the 15th overall pick by the Colts five years ago, had an injury-plagued four seasons with the Colts before signing with the Cowboys during training camp last year.

Dak Prescott and Tony Pollard celebrate during the Cowboys' big win over the Colts

Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott and rookie Malik Davis had pile-it-on scoring runs after the last three Indy turnovers in the fourth.

Owner Jerry Jones said Elliott didn't start for the first time in 98 career regular-season games because of some "discipline issues" with the coaching staff.

The two-time rushing champ entered the game in the middle of the second series. He finished with 77 yards on 17 carries. Pollard had 91 yards on 12 carries.

Stats leaders

Colts

Passing: Matt Ryan, 21/37, 233 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs

Rushing: Jonathan Taylor, 21 carries, 82 yards

Receiving: Alec Pierce, four catches, 86 yards, 1 TD

Cowboys

Passing: Dak Prescott, 20/30, 170 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing: Tony Pollard, 12 carries, 91 yards, 2 TDs

Ezekiel Elliott, 17 carries, 77 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: CeeDee Lamb, five catches, 71 yards, 1 TD

Michael Gallup, four catches, 23 yards, 2 TDs

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Colts 3-0 Cowboys Chase McLaughlin 52-yard field goal Colts 3-7 Cowboys Dak Prescott 20-yard TD pass to CeeDee Lamb (extra point) Colts 10-7 Cowboys Matt Ryan 14-yard TD pass to Ashton Dulin (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Colts 10-14 Cowboys Tony Pollard two-yard TD run (extra point) Colts 13-14 Cowboys Chase McLaughlin 34-yard field goal Colts 13-21 Cowboys Dak Prescott 13-yard TD pass to Michael Gallup (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Colts 19-21 Cowboys Matt Ryan 15-yard TD pass to Alec Pierce (two-point conversion failed) FOURTH QUARTER Colts 19-28 Cowboys Dak Prescott three-yard TD pass to Michael Gallup (extra point) Colts 19-34 Cowboys Malik Hooker 38-yard fumble return TD (two-point conversion failed) Colts 19-40 Cowboys Tony Pollard 30-yard TD run (extra point blocked) Colts 19-47 Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott four-yard TD run (extra point) Colts 19-54 Cowboys Malik Davis 23-yard TD run (extra point)

What they said... 'that was just unacceptable'

Cowboys safety, Malik Hooker: "It was definitely some extra motivation. Sorry how it ended and everything, but I just wanted to come out here and prove that I'm still the player I was drafted to be and I feel like I showed that tonight."

Colts wide receiver, Parris Campbell: "Obviously, the record speaks for itself. That was just unacceptable. We've got four games left. Are we going to lay down for every single opponent, or are you going to respond? What are we made of? How can we respond?"

Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones: "I think there was a little issue he[Elliott] had with his coach, some discipline issues that were being tardy for a meeting or a phone going off.

"But I won't get into that, but I'm not giving out that punishment. I'd be a lot more lenient than that."

What's next?

Week 14 in the NFL kicks off with Thursday Night Football, as the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) visit the Los Angeles Rams (3-9), aiming to continue their winning streak. Watch live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event from midnight on Thursday (12am Friday).

As for the Cowboys, they host the Houston Texans (1-10-1) next Sunday at 6pm, while the Colts have a bye week.