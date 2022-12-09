Baker Mayfield leads Los Angeles Rams to stunning 17-16 comeback win over Las Vegas Raiders on debut

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Las Vegas Raiders' clash with the LA Rams in Week 14 of the NFL Highlights of the Las Vegas Raiders' clash with the LA Rams in Week 14 of the NFL

Baker Mayfield threw the game-winning touchdown pass with just 10 seconds to play as the Los Angeles Rams' brand-new quarterback led two scoring drives late in the fourth quarter to secure a stunning 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.

Story of the Game

Just two days after the Rams (4-9) claimed Mayfield off waivers following his release from the Carolina Panthers, the former No 1 overall pick from the 2018 Draft went 22-of-35 passing, for 230 yards and that game-winning TD after coming into the game for starting QB John Wolford on LA's second offensive series.

Mayfield said he had "a lot of emotions" after the victory, capping an improbable end to a frantic four-day period which started with him requesting his release from Carolina after being told he would be the team's third-string QB behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker.

"It's a pretty damn good story," Mayfield said. "I'll be honest with you. It's pretty special... I love to compete. I love this game."

Los Angeles trailed 16-3 with 12 minutes and 20 seconds to play after Daniel Carlson was successful with his third field goal of the night for the Raiders, but Mayfield coolly engineered a nine-minute, 75-yard scoring drive, capped with a Cam Akers goal-line run - one play after converting a key fourth down with a gritty, contested catch.

The Los Angeles defense then stopped Derek Carr and the Raiders offense by the two-minute warning, only for AJ Cole to punt the ball all the way back to the Rams' two-yard line.

Undaunted and with no timeouts left, Mayfield led LA downfield on a stunning 98-yard drive in which the QB completed five of six throws for 80 yards.

The Rams reached the Vegas 23-yard line with 15 seconds left, and Mayfield promptly found Van Jefferson in the end zone for the game-winning score, setting off frenzied celebrations in SoFi Stadium as the defending Super Bowl champions finally snapped a six-game losing streak.

Las Vegas (5-8) had led almost the entire game, scoring on their first three possessions - including a TD for the league's leader in rushing, Josh Jacobs - and taking a 13-3 lead into half-time. It could have been more, as they reached the Rams' 10-yard line in the last minute before the break, only for Carr to be intercepted in the end zone.

It means the Raiders drop to 0-4 this season in games they've been leading by double digits at half-time - the most by any team in the NFL in a single season since 1930 - and the defeat serves as a bitter blow to their playoff hopes in the AFC after they'd won three straight coming into Thursday night.

Stats leaders

Raiders

Passing: Derek Carr, 11/20, 137 yards, 2 INTs

Rushing: Josh Jacobs, 27 carries, 99 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Davante Adams, three catches, 71 yards

Rams

Passing: Baker Mayfield, 22/35, 230 yards, 1 TD

Rushing: Cam Akers, 12 carries, 42 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Ben Skowronek, seven catches, 89 yards

What's next?

Tom Brady takes his Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) to San Francisco this Sunday to face the NFL's number one-ranked defense in the 49ers (8-4), while there is also a crucial NFC East showdown between the New York Giants (7-4-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (11-1).

The action at MetLife Stadium gets under way at 6pm, live on Sky Sports NFL, while we then head out to the west coast for a matchup between quite the contrasting quarterbacks. Although San Francisco's top-ranked defensive unit will be hoping to tame Brady, the 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl winner goes up against 22-year-old rookie Brock Purdy, following Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending injury last weekend.

Purdy, who was taken with the very final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft - a position that has seen the player selected become affectionately known as 'Mr. Irrelevant' - was just four months old when Brady himself was drafted, while he had just turned two when he won his first Super Bowl title. Kick-off in Santa Clara is at 9.25pm.

Rounding off the Sunday night action, we join our friends at NBC for Football Night in America and Sunday Night Football, with the clash between the Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) and Miami Dolphins (8-4) at SoFi Stadium, with the two teams battling for playoff positioning in the crowded AFC conference - kick-off is at 1.20am, early on Monday morning.

