Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott says Dallas are out to 'make statement' against NFC East rivals

Watch some of the best plays from the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys this season as they go head to head on Christmas Eve

The Dallas Cowboys face their fiercest NFC East foes on Christmas Eve, the Philadelphia Eagles, and though their hopes of pinching a second-straight division title have faded, they've still firmly got revenge on their mind.

The Cowboys (10-4) have already clinched a playoff spot, but their attempts to catch the NFL's-best Eagles (13-1) were dealt a significant blow with a surprise overtime defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) last weekend.

Until that loss, the Cowboys players could be forgiven for eyeing up Saturday's encounter with Philadelphia as a potential division-decider, but they now trail the NFC leaders by three games with only three to play - and it's the Eagles themselves who have more to play for, as they can clinch a first-round bye and home advantage through the playoffs with one more win.

That's not to say that Dallas aren't motivated. Quarterback Dak Prescott said this week: "If anything, it's about making a statement to ourselves.

"As you look at the season, we've had some games where we played really well and some games where we bit ourselves in the foot, and had some games where we didn't and we lost.

"It's about putting our best foot forward, putting our best effort out there and proving it to ourselves in all three phases that we're a hell of a team and we can go get it done against one of the best teams in the league whether they're in our division or not."

'Everybody is looking forward to this rematch'

The Eagles triumphed in the first meeting between the two teams in October, winning 26-17 at home in Week Six, which the Cowboys are keen to rectify.

Watch highlights from the fist meeting between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles from Week Six earlier in the NFL season

Prescott added: "I think everybody in this locker room is looking forward to this rematch.

"They're having a hell of a season. They control the destiny in winning the division right now, so you just want to get in and get another shot and make sure you put your best foot forward."

Running back Ezekiel Elliott said similar. "You lose the first one, you can't wait to see them again," he said of the Eagles rematch.

"I wouldn't say it's anything specific to this team. I think it would be like that with any team in our division. But, yeah, we definitely want to see the team again. It's just part of being a competitor and loving this game."

Prescott didn't play in the first meeting between the two teams, as he was coming back from surgery on his right thumb, while it is Philadelphia's star quarterback, Jalen Hurts, who will be absent for Saturday's matchup.

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts will be missing on Saturday due to a shoulder sprain

Gardner Minshew will instead get the start for the Eagles, with Hurts requiring more time to heal from a shoulder sprain he picked up in their latest win over the Chicago Bears last weekend.

Parsons: I'm pretty sure the Eagles hate me

Hurts, who was one of eight Eagles players named to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday, is considered a leading candidate to be named league MVP this season, having accounted for 3,472 passing yards and 22 passing TDs this season, along with a massive 747 yards and 13 rushing scores.

Though he will be missing for Saturday's clash, Hurts has still added to the intrigue due to a war of words that has broken out between Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata over Philadelphia's quarterback.

Appearing on 'The Voncast' with Von Miller recently, Parsons asked, "When you look at the Eagles, is it Hurts or the team? It's system and team.

Here's a look at some of Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons' best sacks in his NFL career so far

"I'm not trying to make no enemies. I just love the game so much. And I understand it so much that, when things are off, I just can't hold it in. I've almost got to say something."

Mailata took offense, telling reporters that "Micah should worry about his game", while Parsons later said "I'm pretty sure they [the Eagles] hate me" as he clarified his comments.

"You've got to stand on everything you say just as a man," Parsons said. "But no pun intended or no disrespect to Hurts, I think he's doing great this year."

While the Christmas Eve clash between the Cowboys and Eagles in Dallas might not have the division riding on it, there is still plenty at stake between these two great NFL rivals.

