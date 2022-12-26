Denver Broncos sack head coach Nathaniel Hackett after LA Rams defeat

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Denver Broncos against the Los Angeles Rams from Week 16 of the NFL season Highlights of the Denver Broncos against the Los Angeles Rams from Week 16 of the NFL season

The Denver Broncos have sacked head coach Nathaniel Hackett following their heavy 51-14 defeat to Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day.

Cam Akers ran for three touchdowns, Baker Mayfield threw for two more as the Rams thoroughly embarrassed the Denver Broncos (4-11) in California.

Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence Monday while announcing Hackett's dismissal.

Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately.

The Walton-Penner group purchased the Broncos for $4.65b last summer, a global record for a professional sports franchise.

On Sunday, the Broncos (4-11) were blown out by the equally downtrodden Los Angeles Rams 51-14 when Russell Wilson threw three interceptions and was sacked six times.

The game featured a sideline spat between backup QB Brett Rypien and guard Dalton Risner, and pass rusher Randy Gregory threw a punch at a Rams player after the game.

Wilson has had an awful first season in Denver after the Broncos sent four premium draft picks and three players to Seattle in exchange for the nine-time Pro Bowler.

Wilson has 12 touchdown passes with nine interceptions and 49 sacks in 13 starts and has been unable to snap out of a season-long slump.

Hackett replaced Vic Fangio last January but hasn't been able to build an offense suitable to Wilson. The Broncos have missed the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons and extended their string of losing records to six

A Broncos statement read: "On behalf of our ownership and organization, I want to thank Nathaniel Hackett for his dedication as head coach of the Denver Broncos. We sincerely appreciate Nathaniel's efforts and wish him and his family all the best in the future.

"Following extensive conversations with George and our ownership group, we determined a new direction would ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos. This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach.

"We recognise and appreciate this organisation's championship history, and we understand we have not met that standard. Our fans deserve much better, and I can't say enough about their loyalty during such a challenging stretch for our team."