Damar Hamlin showing 'remarkable improvement' and 'appears neurologically intact' following cardiac arrest, say Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement" in the last 24 hours but remains critical after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Buffalo Bills said on Thursday.

Hamlin collapsed after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins midway through the first quarter of Monday's game and underwent CPR for approximately 10 minutes before he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the statement said.

"While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.

"We are grateful for the love and support we have received."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Hamlin opened his eyes on Wednesday night and has been able to grip the hands of those with him.

The Bills had stated earlier on Wednesday that Hamlin was showing signs of improvement but remained in critical condition in the ICU.

An incredible league-wide response has seen coaches and players pay tribute to the 24-year-old, whose toy drive GoFundMe page set up in 2020 as part of his Chasing M's Foundation has seen donations eclipse an initial target of $2,500 by reaching upwards of $7m.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"The outpouring of support for Damar across the nation has been amazing," said Hamlin's representation Agency 1 Sports on Thursday. "Thank you for the calls, messages and emails.

"Damar has made substantial improvement overnight. We are so thankful for all of the first responders, doctors and hospital staff and every one who has played a role in this process.

"Please continue to pray for Damar and we will provide updates as they are available."

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.