Damar Hamlin: The NFL pays tribute to Buffalo Bills safety following cardiac arrest on Monday night

Players and fans across the NFL paid tribute to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Sunday as he watched on from his hospital bed following his remarkable recovery from a cardiac arrest on the field just a week ago.

At every stadium prior to kick-off, there was an announcement acknowledging Hamlin, as well as the first responders and medical caregivers who saved his life.

Players all round the league wore hats and warmup gear with Hamlin's number three on them, and fans held up homemade signs offering love and prayers.

And as the 2022 NFL regular season reached an emotional climax, the Bills - inspired by Hamlin - secured a 35-23 win over the New England Patriots in front of an emotionally-charged home crowd.

With the stadium already crackling with energy, the game got off to an explosive start when Nyheim Hines returned the opening kick-off 96 yards for a touchdown, sending the sold-out crowd into a frenzy and leaving players on the sideline stunned in disbelief.

Hines would then repeat the dose with a second stunning score from a kick-off - this one for all of 101 yards - in the second half.

"We just wanted to come out and play free, play loose, play for [Damar]," said Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who also threw three touchdown passes. "The first kick-off, you couldn't have scripted it any better.

"That one was pretty emotional... it was spiritual, it really was. Bone-chilling. It was special."

The play marked the first time in three years and three months since Buffalo's last kick-off return for a touchdown, matching his playing number, and prompted Hamlin to quickly tweet "OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Moments before the game had got under way, Hamlin had posted "GAMETIME!!!" on Twitter along with a photo showing him in a hospital bed and making a heart-shaped gesture.

He later directed an "I love you too" post at Dawson Knox after the Bills tight end flashed the number three with his fingers followed by the same heart-shaped gesture after scoring a second-quarter touchdown.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, wearing a number three hat, was among those in attendance in Buffalo, where a stream of fans lined up outside the stadium to sign a giant card for Hamlin.

The Bills players had taken to the field in their Hamlin-inspired apparel and waving 'Pray for Damar' flags before gathering at the 50-yard-line where they collectively held up three fingers in honour of his jersey number.

The number three on each 30-yard-line in every stadium was outlined in Bills blue. And in Indianapolis, Hamlin's old high school team-mate, Colts safety Rodney Thomas II, clutched a ball he had just intercepted and placed it at the top of one of those outlined number threes on the field, raising his hands over his head in the shape of a heart.

"I'm just glad I got a chance to go out there and make a play and honour him the way I did," said Thomas.

Meanwhile, 1,500 miles away, and three hours later in Denver, the Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers each linked arms near their respective sidelines before the game's first snap, with the No 3s on both teams - Russell Wilson and Derwin James Jr. - meeting at the 50-yard-line, shaking hands and kneeling in prayer.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders tweeted a picture of himself, wearing a 'Love For Damar' t-shirt before their game against the New York Giants and even FaceTimed on the field with Hamlin from hospital ahead of kick-off.

Hamlin also spoke with his team-mates during a video call after their win over New England.

The 24-year-old remains in a critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after collapsing on field during a Monday night game against the Bengals on January 2.

He had to have his heartbeat restored on the field as CPR was administered for approximately 10 minutes.

Hamlin began to wake up two days later in hospital and has had his breathing tube removed before surprising team-mates on Friday with a video call in which he said "love you, boys."

In the most recent health update provided by the Bills on Saturday, the team described Hamlin's neurological function as "excellent."

