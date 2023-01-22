Philadelphia Eagles book home NFC Championship Game with 38-7 thumping of New York Giants in divisional round

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ran in a touchdown during their dominant divisional round win over the New York Giants

Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran in another as the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles dominated the New York Giants in a 38-7 thumping that clinched their spot in the NFC Championship Game.

Story of the game

Hurts finished with 154 yards passing, completing 16 of 24 attempts, and had 34 yards on the ground for the Eagles, who will now host either No 2 seeds, the San Francisco 49ers, or their NFC East divisional rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, in next Sunday's conference title game.

It was the Eagles run game that the Giants simply had no answer for. Philadelphia racked up a massive 268 yards rushing in the contest.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kenneth Gainwell produced a moment of magic with this 35-yard score as the Philadelphia Eagles eased to a 38-7 victory over the New York Giants. Kenneth Gainwell produced a moment of magic with this 35-yard score as the Philadelphia Eagles eased to a 38-7 victory over the New York Giants.

Kenneth Gainwell had a career-high 112 yards on 12 carries, including a 35-yard burst for a TD late in the game, while Miles Sanders had 90 on 17 attempts. And, as well, as Hurts' rushing score, Boston Scott also found the end zone for a staggering 11th time in eight career games against the Giants.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Giants 0-7 Eagles Jalen Hurts 16-yard TD pass to Dallas Goedert (extra point) Giants 0-14 Eagles Jalen Hurts nine-yard TD pass to DeVonta Smith (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Giants 0-21 Eagles Boston Scott three-yard rushing TD (extra point) Giants 0-28 Eagles Jalen Hurts five-yard rushing TD (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Giants 7-28 Eagles Matt Breida eight-yard rushing TD (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Giants 7-31 Eagles Jake Elliott 30-yard field goal Giants 7-38 Eagles Kenneth Gainwell 35-yard rushing TD (extra point)

The Eagles defense was also dominant. They sacked New York quarterback Daniel Jones five times and intercepted him once late in the first quarter, with the Giants already trailing 14-0.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert claimed a brilliant one-handed catch for the opening touchdown against the New York Giants. Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert claimed a brilliant one-handed catch for the opening touchdown against the New York Giants.

On Philadelphia's opening drive, Hurts connected with tight end Dallas Goedert for a 16-yard score and, after the Giants' opening series ended with a turnover on downs at the Eagles 40-yard line, the home side extended their lead courtesy of a six-yard scoring strike from Hurts to DeVonta Smith.

Two plays from scrimmage later, former Giant James Bradberry jumped in front of Jones' pass intended for Darius Slayton, just the second interception the quarterback has thrown since November 20.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former New York Giant James Bradberry pulled off a sensational interception of Daniel Jones late in the first quarter. Former New York Giant James Bradberry pulled off a sensational interception of Daniel Jones late in the first quarter.

Scott barrelled in from the three-yard line midway through the second quarter to make it 21-0, while Hurts' five yard scoring scamper with 48 seconds left put Philly up 28-0 by the half and practically ended the game. The Eagles outgained the Giants 258-64 in net yardage in the first half, with 18 first downs to only three.

New York ended a run of four-straight three-and-outs on offense with an 88-yard scoring drive in the second half, powered by a 39-yard run by Saquon Barkley. The Giants star running back later took a direct snap from down at the eight-yard line and handed it off to Matt Breida for the visitors' first and only TD of the game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Matt Breida scored the first and only touchdown of the game for the New York Giants after a bit of redzone trickery by the offense. Matt Breida scored the first and only touchdown of the game for the New York Giants after a bit of redzone trickery by the offense.

The Eagles had a quiet third quarter, but they ran off more than half the fourth-quarter clock with a 15-play, 70-yard drive that culminated in a Jake Elliott 30-yard field goal, before Gainwell's late score applied the finishing touch to an emphatic win.

Stats leaders

Giants

Passing: Daniel Jones, 15/27, 135 yards, 1 INT

Rushing: Saquon Barkley, nine carries, 61 yards

Receiving: Richie James, seven catches, 51 yards

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scored a rushing touchdown to extend their lead over the New York Giants. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scored a rushing touchdown to extend their lead over the New York Giants.

Eagles

Passing: Jalen Hurts, 16/24, 154 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: Kenneth Gainwell, 12 carries, 112 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: DeVonta Smith, six catches, 61 yards, 1 TD

What's next?

The NFL Divisional Round continues on Sunday night when the Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals for the first time since Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during their Week 17 Monday Night Football matchup, with the winner set to take on the Chiefs. Watch it live on Sky Sports NFL from 8pm.

Then, following on from the action in Buffalo, the Dallas Cowboys travel to the San Francisco 49ers as two of the NFL's most prestigious franchises do battle to determine who faces Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game next weekend. Kick-off in Santa Clara is at 11.30pm.

