Jacksonville Jaguars 20-27 Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes overcomes ankle injury as Chiefs reach fifth straight AFC Championship Game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes returned from an ankle injury and Travis Kelce caught two touchdown passes as the Kansas City Chiefs recorded a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the fifth straight season.

Story of the game

Mahomes missed most of the second quarter due to the right ankle injury but returned to finish 22 of 30 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns, while backup quarterback Chad Henne also threw a scoring pass.

Kelce's 14 receptions (for 98 yards) tied for third most in NFL postseason history, with Marquez Valdes-Scantling also adding a touchdown catch for Kansas City.

Nick Bolton (fumble) and Jaylen Watson (interception) each had key takeaways in the fourth quarter to help see off the Jaguars.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes picks up an ankle injury in the first quarter against Jacksonville. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes picks up an ankle injury in the first quarter against Jacksonville.

The top-seeded Chiefs will face either the second-seeded Buffalo Bills or third-seeded Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game, with their matchup scheduled to take place Sunday in what will mark their first meeting since Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in their Week 17 contest.

Trevor Lawrence was 24-of-39 passing for 217 yards, a touchdown to Christian Kirk and one interception for the fourth-seeded Jaguars, while Travis Etienne also rushed for a score.

Jacksonville trailed by 10 entering the final quarter but travelled 75 yards on seven plays to move within 20-17 on Etienne's four-yard run with 11:49 remaining.

Mahomes countered with his own 75-yard touchdown drive, on the 10th play of which he tossed a six-yard scoring jump-pass to Valdes-Scantling to push the lead back to 10 with 7:08 left.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kansas City moved ever closer to the AFC Championship Game following Jaylen Watson's decisive late interception versus Jacksonville. Kansas City moved ever closer to the AFC Championship Game following Jaylen Watson's decisive late interception versus Jacksonville.

Lawrence guided the Jaguars on another drive but Jamal Agnew fumbled the ball at the Kansas City four-yard line with Bolton recovering with 5:29 remaining. .

On Jacksonville's next drive, Lawrence was intercepted by Watson with 3:48 left before Riley Patterson later kicked a 48-yard field goal with 25 seconds remaining only to see his ensuing onside kick recovered by Kansas City's Kadarius Toney with 25 seconds left.

Mahomes had been hurt late in the first quarter on a play in which he was tackled by Jacksonville's Corey Peters and Arden Key, the Chiefs quarterback falling awkwardly to the ground as Key fell on his right lower leg.

Henne replaced Mahomes with 9:59 left in the second quarter and drove the Chiefs 98 yards on 12 plays for a touchdown pass to Kelce.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Despite suffering an ankle injury in the first half, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to deliver the touchdown pass for Marquez Valdes. Despite suffering an ankle injury in the first half, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to deliver the touchdown pass for Marquez Valdes.

Mahomes subsequently returned at the outset of the second half with the ankle heavily taped.

He had got things underway in the first quarter with an eight-yard touchdown pass to Kelce, in reply to which Lawrence floated a beautifully-placed 10-yard score to Kirk.

Kansas City moved ahead 10-7 on Harrison Butker's 50-yard field goal, the possession in which Mahomes injured the ankle.

The ball was on the Chiefs' two-yard line when Henne entered the game and he drove the club downfield in Mahomes-like manner before his one-yard throw to Kelce made it 17-7 with 3:54 left in the half.

Patterson booted a 41-yard field goal for the Jaguars with 27 seconds remaining.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Travis Kelce got his second touchdown of the game as Kansas City increased their advantage over Jacksonville in the NFL Divisional Round. Travis Kelce got his second touchdown of the game as Kansas City increased their advantage over Jacksonville in the NFL Divisional Round.

Butker kicked another 50-yarder with eight seconds left in the third quarter to give Kansas City a 20-10 advantage.

Scoring Summary

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Jaguars 0-7 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes eight-yard TD pass to Travis Kelce (extra point) Jaguars 7-7 Chiefs Trevor Lawrence 10-yard TD pass to Christian Kirk (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Jaguars 7-10 Chiefs Harrison Butker 50-yard field goal Jaguars 7-17 Chiefs Chad Henne one-yard TD pass to Travis Kelce (extra point) Jaguars 10-17 Chiefs Riley Patterson 41-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Jaguars 10-20 Chiefs Harrison Butker 50-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Jaguars 17-20 Chiefs Travis Etienne four-yard rushing TD (extra point) Jaguars 17-27 Chiefs Patrick Mahomes six-yard TD pass to Marquez Valdez-Scantling (extra point) Jaguars 20-27 Chiefs Riley Patterson 48-yard field goal

Stats leaders

Jaguars

Passing: Trevor Lawrence, 24/39, 217 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Rushing: Travis Etienne, 10 carries, 62 yards, 1 TD

Receiving: Zay Jones, 5 catches, 83 yards

Chiefs

Passing: Patrick Mahomes, 22/30, 195 yards, 2 TDs

Chad Henne, 5/7, 23 yards, 1 TD

Rushing: Isaiah Pacheco, 12 carries, 95 yards

Receiving: Travis Kelce, 14 catches, 98 yards, 2 TDs

Mahomes: I'll be good to go next week!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Despite suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter of their win over Jacksonville, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is confident he'll be fit for next weekend's AFC Championship Game. Despite suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter of their win over Jacksonville, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is confident he'll be fit for next weekend's AFC Championship Game.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes: "It's a credit to the guys around me, the offensive line kept me clean in the pocket knowing I couldn't move and guys made plays around me, that's what a great team does.

"I did not want to go, they kind of gave me the ultimatum of I was not going back in the game unless I went in the locker room, they tried to take care of me but it's going to take a lot to keep me out of a football game.

"The X-rays were negative, haven't diagnosed anything yet but I'll be good to go."

What's next?

The NFL Divisional Round continues on Sunday night when the Buffalo Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals for the first time since Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during their Week 17 Monday Night Football matchup, with the winner set to take on the Chiefs/Jaguars.

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers then meet as two of the NFL's most prestigious franchises in view of securing a spot in the NFC Championship Game next weekend.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!