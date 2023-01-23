Cincinnati Bengals 27-10 Buffalo Bills: Joe Burrow guides Bengals to AFC Championship Game clash against Kansas City Chiefs
Joe Burrow threw for two touchdowns behind an exceptional offensive line while Lou Anarumo's defense dominated as the Bengals beat the Bills to set up an AFC Championship Game meeting with the Chiefs; watch Championship Sunday live on Sky Sports NFL.
Joe Burrow passed for 242 yards and two touchdowns as the Cincinnati Bengals rolled to a 27-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills to return to the AFC Championship Game for the second straight season.
Story of the game
Joe Mixon rushed for 105 yards and one touchdown in the divisional round contest as third-seeded Cincinnati recorded their 10th straight victory.
Ja'Marr Chase and Hayden Hurst had scoring receptions for the Bengals, who produced a commanding performance in snowy conditions at Orchard Park.
Josh Allen was 25-of-42 passing for 265 yards and one interception and also rushed for a touchdown for second-seeded Buffalo. Stefon Diggs had just 35 yards on four catches and the Bills were outgained 412 to 325 while seeing their eight-game winning streak come to an end.
The Bengals will now visit the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday in a rematch of last season's AFC title game, which saw Cincinnati win that contest 27-24 in overtime.
Burrow completed 23 of 36 passes while increasing his franchise record for playoff victories to five.
Scoring summary
|FIRST QUARTER
|Bengals 7-0 Bills
|Joe Burrow 28-yard TD pass to Ja'Marr Chase (extra point)
|Bengals 14-0 Bills
|Joe Burrow 15-yard TD pass to Hayden Hurst (extra point)
|SECOND QUARTER
|Bengals 14-7 Bills
|Josh Allen one-yard rushing TD (extra point)
|Bengals 17-7 Bills
|Evan McPherson 28-yard field goal
|THIRD QUARTER
|Bengals 17-10 Bills
|Tyler bass 25-yard field goal
|Bengals 24-10 Bills
|Joe Mixon one-yard rushing TD (extra point)
|FOURTH QUARTER
|Bengals 27-10 Bills
|Evan McPherson 20-yard field goal
Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest 20 days earlier when these teams met in Cincinnati, attended the contest and prompted a touching reception from fans upon appearing on the big screen.
The Bengals led 24-10 after Mixon scored from the one-yard line with 1:17 left in the third quarter, the play having initially been ruled short of the goal line before Cincinnati successfully challenged the result.
Evan McPherson made it a three-possession game with a 20-yard field goal with 11:22 left in the contest.
The Bills came up empty on their next drive when Allen's fourth-and-six pass from the Bengals' 16 fell incomplete with 7:23 remaining. Allen was later picked off by Cam Taylor-Britt with 1:02 left.
Cincinnati had 18 first downs and outgained the Bills 274-135 in the first half to take a 17-7 lead at the break.
Burrow connected with Chase on a 28-yard touchdown pass on the game-opening drive and followed with a 15-yard scoring pass to Hurst on the second drive to make it 14-0 with 3:47 left in the first quarter.
The Bills put together a 15-play, 75-yard drive in the second quarter with Allen scoring on a one-yard sneak with 7:25 left in the half.
Burrow and Chase nearly teamed up for a 10-yard scoring pass late in the second quarter but a replay review ruled that Chase didn't have possession of the ball while in the end zone. McPherson entered to kick a 28-yard field goal with 1:49 on the clock.
Buffalo began the third quarter with a drive that took 7:18 but settled for Tyler Bass' 25-yard field goal to trail 17-10.
Stats leaders
Bengals
- Passing: Joe Burrow, 23/36, 242 yards, 2 TDs
- Rushing: Joe Mixon, 20 carries, 105 yards, 1 TD
- Receiving: Ja'Marr Chase, 5 catches, 61 yards 1 TD
Bills
- Passing: Josh Allen, 25/42, 265 yards, 1 INT
- Rushing: Josh Allen, 8 carries, 26 yards, 1 TD
- Receiving: Dawson Knox, 5 catches, 65 yards
What's next?
The Bengals will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game for the second successive season after Andy Reid's side overcame the Jacksonville Jaguars despite quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustaining an ankle injury.
