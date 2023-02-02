NFL Stats - Conference Championships: Jalen Hurts sets new NFL rushing TD record, Patrick Mahomes stars in AFC title game

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback scored his 15th rushing touchdown of the season against the San Francisco 49ers, a new NFL record for a QB in a single season

Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange picks out the best stats the NFL has to offer from the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, including another monster day for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as he closes in on Jerry Rice's postseason receptions record...

The Philadelphia Eagles overcame the San Francisco 49ers to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2017 season, when they won Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots thanks to the 'Philly Special' play when Quarterback Nick Foles caught a touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton on a fourth-and-goal play.

The Eagles scored four rushing touchdowns in their win, taking their season's total to 39, a new NFL record.

Most rushing touchdowns in a season (including playoffs) Team Season Rushing TDs Philadelphia 2022 39 Green Bay 1962 37 Dallas 1995 36 Washington 1983 36 Pittsburgh 1976 36 Chicago 1941 36

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for his 15th touchdown of the season, setting a new record for QBs in a single NFL season, including the playoffs.

Most rushing TDs by quarterback in a single season (including playoffs) Quarterback Team Season Rushing TDs Jalen Hurts Eagles 2022 15 Cam Newton Panthers 2011 14 Kordell Stewart Steelers 1997 13

The Eagles are the first team to have allowed seven or fewer points and 175 or fewer total yards in a playoff game since the 2010 Baltimore Ravens in the wildcard round against the Kansas City Chiefs. They are also the first team to allow seven or fewer points in back-to-back playoff games since the 2000 Ravens.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the fourth successive game between the sides to have been decided by three or fewer points.

Previous four matchups between Bengals and Chiefs Date Winner Score Jan 29, 2023 (AFC Championship) Chiefs 23-20 Dec 4, 2022 Bengals 27-24 Jan 30, 2022 (AFC Championship) Bengals 27-24 (OT) Jan 2, 2022 Bengals 34-31

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes now has the second-most passing touchdowns in Conference Championship game history.

Most passing touchdowns in Conference Championship history Player Team Passing TDs Tom Brady Patriots/Buccaneers 21 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 14 Joe Montana 49ers 13 John Elway Broncos 10

Only one quarterback and receiver duo have connected for more postseason touchdowns than Mahomes and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's 13.

Most touchdowns by a QB and receiver/tight end duo in playoff history Quarterback Receiver/tight end Team Touchdowns Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski Patriots/Buccaneers 15 Patrick Mahomes Travis Kelce Chiefs 13 Joe Montana Jerry Rice 49ers 12 Brett Favre Antonio Freeman Packers 10

Kelce tied Pittsburgh Steelers receiver John Stallworth for the most receiving touchdowns in Conference Championship game history with five.

