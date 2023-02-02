Benedict Bermange
Cricket Statistician
NFL Stats - Conference Championships: Jalen Hurts sets new NFL rushing TD record, Patrick Mahomes stars in AFC title game
The best stats from the divisional round of the NFL playoffs; Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid combine for fifth-straight AFC Championship appearance; San Francisco advance to conference title game for record 18th time; Eagles hammer Giants by playoff-record margin for a divisional matchup
Last Updated: 02/02/23 12:14pm
Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange picks out the best stats the NFL has to offer from the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, including another monster day for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as he closes in on Jerry Rice's postseason receptions record...
The Philadelphia Eagles overcame the San Francisco 49ers to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2017 season, when they won Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots thanks to the 'Philly Special' play when Quarterback Nick Foles caught a touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton on a fourth-and-goal play.
The Eagles scored four rushing touchdowns in their win, taking their season's total to 39, a new NFL record.
Most rushing touchdowns in a season (including playoffs)
|Team
|Season
|Rushing TDs
|Philadelphia
|2022
|39
|Green Bay
|1962
|37
|Dallas
|1995
|36
|Washington
|1983
|36
|Pittsburgh
|1976
|36
|Chicago
|1941
|36
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for his 15th touchdown of the season, setting a new record for QBs in a single NFL season, including the playoffs.
Most rushing TDs by quarterback in a single season (including playoffs)
|Quarterback
|Team
|Season
|Rushing TDs
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|2022
|15
|Cam Newton
|Panthers
|2011
|14
|Kordell Stewart
|Steelers
|1997
|13
The Eagles are the first team to have allowed seven or fewer points and 175 or fewer total yards in a playoff game since the 2010 Baltimore Ravens in the wildcard round against the Kansas City Chiefs. They are also the first team to allow seven or fewer points in back-to-back playoff games since the 2000 Ravens.
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the fourth successive game between the sides to have been decided by three or fewer points.
Previous four matchups between Bengals and Chiefs
|Date
|Winner
|Score
|Jan 29, 2023 (AFC Championship)
|Chiefs
|23-20
|Dec 4, 2022
|Bengals
|27-24
|Jan 30, 2022 (AFC Championship)
|Bengals
|27-24 (OT)
|Jan 2, 2022
|Bengals
|34-31
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes now has the second-most passing touchdowns in Conference Championship game history.
Most passing touchdowns in Conference Championship history
|Player
|Team
|Passing TDs
|Tom Brady
|Patriots/Buccaneers
|21
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|14
|Joe Montana
|49ers
|13
|John Elway
|Broncos
|10
Only one quarterback and receiver duo have connected for more postseason touchdowns than Mahomes and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's 13.
Most touchdowns by a QB and receiver/tight end duo in playoff history
|Quarterback
|Receiver/tight end
|Team
|Touchdowns
|Tom Brady
|Rob Gronkowski
|Patriots/Buccaneers
|15
|Patrick Mahomes
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|13
|Joe Montana
|Jerry Rice
|49ers
|12
|Brett Favre
|Antonio Freeman
|Packers
|10
Kelce tied Pittsburgh Steelers receiver John Stallworth for the most receiving touchdowns in Conference Championship game history with five.
