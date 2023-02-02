NFL News

News

Benedict Bermange

Cricket Statistician

NFL Stats - Conference Championships: Jalen Hurts sets new NFL rushing TD record, Patrick Mahomes stars in AFC title game

The best stats from the divisional round of the NFL playoffs; Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid combine for fifth-straight AFC Championship appearance; San Francisco advance to conference title game for record 18th time; Eagles hammer Giants by playoff-record margin for a divisional matchup

Last Updated: 02/02/23 12:14pm

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback scored his 15th rushing touchdown of the season against the San Francisco 49ers, a new NFL record for a QB in a single season
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback scored his 15th rushing touchdown of the season against the San Francisco 49ers, a new NFL record for a QB in a single season

Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange picks out the best stats the NFL has to offer from the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, including another monster day for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as he closes in on Jerry Rice's postseason receptions record...

The Philadelphia Eagles overcame the San Francisco 49ers to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2017 season, when they won Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots thanks to the 'Philly Special' play when Quarterback Nick Foles caught a touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton on a fourth-and-goal play.

Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles scored four rushing touchdowns in their win, taking their season's total to 39, a new NFL record.

Most rushing touchdowns in a season (including playoffs)

Team Season Rushing TDs
Philadelphia 2022 39
Green Bay 1962 37
Dallas 1995 36
Washington 1983 36
Pittsburgh 1976 36
Chicago 1941 36

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for his 15th touchdown of the season, setting a new record for QBs in a single NFL season, including the playoffs.

Most rushing TDs by quarterback in a single season (including playoffs)

Quarterback Team Season Rushing TDs
Jalen Hurts Eagles 2022 15
Cam Newton Panthers 2011 14
Kordell Stewart Steelers 1997 13
The Philadelphia Eagles are presented with the NFC Championship trophy after victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

The Philadelphia Eagles are presented with the NFC Championship trophy after victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
The Philadelphia Eagles are presented with the NFC Championship trophy after victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Eagles are the first team to have allowed seven or fewer points and 175 or fewer total yards in a playoff game since the 2010 Baltimore Ravens in the wildcard round against the Kansas City Chiefs. They are also the first team to allow seven or fewer points in back-to-back playoff games since the 2000 Ravens.

Highlights of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
Highlights of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the fourth successive game between the sides to have been decided by three or fewer points.

Previous four matchups between Bengals and Chiefs

Date Winner Score
Jan 29, 2023 (AFC Championship) Chiefs 23-20
Dec 4, 2022 Bengals 27-24
Jan 30, 2022 (AFC Championship) Bengals 27-24 (OT)
Jan 2, 2022 Bengals 34-31

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes now has the second-most passing touchdowns in Conference Championship game history.

Most passing touchdowns in Conference Championship history

Player Team Passing TDs
Tom Brady Patriots/Buccaneers 21
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 14
Joe Montana 49ers 13
John Elway Broncos 10
A look at Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' best plays from an outstanding two-touchdown performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

A look at Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' best plays from an outstanding two-touchdown performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.
A look at Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' best plays from an outstanding two-touchdown performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Only one quarterback and receiver duo have connected for more postseason touchdowns than Mahomes and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's 13.

Also See:

Most touchdowns by a QB and receiver/tight end duo in playoff history

Quarterback Receiver/tight end Team Touchdowns
Tom Brady Rob Gronkowski Patriots/Buccaneers 15
Patrick Mahomes Travis Kelce Chiefs 13
Joe Montana Jerry Rice 49ers 12
Brett Favre Antonio Freeman Packers 10

Kelce tied Pittsburgh Steelers receiver John Stallworth for the most receiving touchdowns in Conference Championship game history with five.

Watch Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles - live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event from 10pm on Sunday February 12

Trending

©2023 Sky UK