Tom Brady: Rob Gronkowski 'shocked' by former team-mate's retirement aged 45, saying he could still play until he is 50

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Rob Gronkowski has said he was "shocked" by long-time team-mate Tom Brady's retirement from the NFL aged 45 last week, adding that he felt the seven-time Super Bowl winner could play for another five years.

Gronkowski won four of those Super Bowl titles alongside Brady as a team-mate with the New England Patriots and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring and joining Fox Sports as an analyst.

"Tom is not reopening that door," Gronkowski said on Brady's retirement, a year on from the legendary quarterback's first retirement that he would ultimately reverse.

"I would just say I was shocked because I would say he still has some left in the tank. There's no doubt about that.

"I felt like Tom could play until 50 years old. But he chose to hang it up at 45, and I'm proud of him.

"I'm proud to be his team-mate. I'm proud of everything he has accomplished. I'm just happy for him, whatever he chooses to do next."

What Brady seems set to do next is join Gronkowski in working for Fox Sports, with Brady having agreed to a 10-year, $375m contract with the broadcaster to serve as their lead commentator.

Brady looking forward to break | 'You're on this crazy treadmill'

However, Brady said this week that he won't begin his new role until 2024, at the earliest, choosing to take some time to 'decompress' and have a break before preparing for this new phase of his career.

During an appearance on Fox Sports show 'The Herd with Colin Cowherd', Brady said: "Decompression's really important.

"You're on this kind of really crazy treadmill, hamster wheel for a long time, loving the moment and journey. At the same time, it's a daily fight.

"I have appreciation for so many people that are so committed every day to showing up, to put their max effort into their life and career.

"For me, I want to be great at what I do. Allowing me to start my Fox opportunity in the fall of 2024, something that's great for me."

Brady added: "I'll take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do, become great at thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don't rush into anything.

"One thing about my [playing] career... I wanted to be fully committed and I never wanted to let people down, I think my biggest motivator was that.

"So even in the future I want to be great at what I do and that always takes some time and strategising and learning and growing and evolving."

Olsen: Commentating on Super Bowl will be 'pretty surreal'

Fox Sports are the host broadcaster of Super Bowl LVII this Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, with former Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen currently serving as lead analyst for the broadcaster - and earning plenty of plaudits in the role - before Brady's arrival.

Sky Sports is the only place in the UK you'll be able to hear the US commentary of Super Bowl LVII, with Kevin Burkhardt calling the game alongside Olsen, who spoke of his excitement at covering his first Super Bowl.

"It's pretty surreal, "Olsen said. "When the game kicks off, that's when it will really begin to sink in.

"One hundred million plus people are going to hear your voice for the next three hours and I don't know if that's good or bad."

Giving his thoughts on the Super Bowl matchup itself, Olsen added: "Philadelphia and their offense has been giving people fits all year. They can run it, they can pass it, and their offensive line is the best in the game.

"How is Kansas City going to keep up? Well, they just so happen to have the best player in the world playing quarterback.

"It's such a great matchup. There are so many really interesting storylines. We could go on and on for hours."

