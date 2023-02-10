Efe Obada: Washington Commanders can make Super Bowl next season, says British defensive end ahead of Sunday's big game

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada, who will be part of Sky Sports' live coverage of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, looks ahead to the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada, who will be part of Sky Sports' live coverage of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, looks ahead to the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles

Efe Obada is about to attend his first Super Bowl, as part of Sky Sports' live coverage of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles - though he hopes that next year it will be him who is on the field.

Obada, in his first season with the Washington Commanders, narrowly missed out on the playoffs in 2022, with the team finishing the season 8-8-1.

There were signs that the team weren't far off, however, such as a 32-21 win over Super Bowl finalists, the Philadelphia Eagles, on the road in Philadelphia in Week 10 to end their unbeaten start to the season.

"I'm really excited for next year," Obada told Sky Sports. "Forget about looking for the long run; things turn round fast every year, the roster changes, and sometimes on the coaching staff.

"I feel like we have pretty much everything in place, the talent and the capability to go all the way."

Obada added that it was the Commanders' sluggish 1-4 start to the season that counted against them making a Super Bowl run this year.

"We had a rough start to the season, we didn't have the success initially that we wanted to," he said.

"We were counted out. But we responded, we adjusted and we started to win games - then, all of a sudden, we were in the conversation.

"Everything was in front of us, but sadly we fell a few games short."

Coach Rivera 'makes you a better man'

Obada's journey to the NFL is an incredible one. Born in Nigeria, he and his sister were trafficked to England via Holland aged 10 and were left homeless. They initially slept in an office block before moving around various different foster homes.

From there, he'd ultimately make his way to the NFL as a graduate of the league's International Player Pathway programme, Obada was the first to make a 53-man NFL roster, signing with the Carolina Panthers in 2017 - who were coached by now-Commanders head coach Ron Rivera at the time.

"Back with Coach Rivera, obviously the guy that gave me my start in the league," Obada said of their reunion in Washington this season. "I just love the atmosphere and the culture he creates.

"It's one that the guys - the veterans and the younger guys - benefit from, on and off the field. He makes you a better person and a better man."

Efe Obada has loved being reunited with former head coach Ron Rivera again in Washington

Obada finished the 2022 season with 24 total tackles - equalling his career high from 2018 - and four sacks, adding that the Commanders' talented defensive line is "one of the most fun groups I've been part of".

"What's funny is that I've gone from this guy that was young, learning about the game, to now being a veteran presence in the room," Obada said.

"We have a lot of great talent; Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Chase Young, Montez Sweat. Everybody understands their role and their position; it's honestly one of the most fun D-line groups I've ever been a part of.

"Everyone is just so nice, so funny. The characters and personalities in the group mesh together really well. Even guys on the practice squad.

"We take ownership of winning games, putting the team on our back. I know that when we perform great, everything tends to just fall into place."

'Next year I'm going to be in Super Bowl'

As for this Sunday's Super Bowl - live on Sky Sports NFL from 10pm, with kick-off at 11.30pm - Obada fears that his NFC East rivals, the Eagles, could run away with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"This is my second time being here during Super Bowl week, but this Sunday will be the first time at the actual Super Bowl, covering the game for Sky Sports," he said.

"Honestly, I'm so excited! I can't wait to be out there, be in the atmosphere and have fun.

"I might get a little bit lost every now and then from just being a fan and watching the game, but I'll try to critique it as best I possibly can - though I will be kicking myself a little bit, wishing I was there.

"I think it could go one of two ways. It could be a really close game, down to the wire - and, honestly, that's what I'm looking for.

"But, on the flip side, it could also be a blowout. From my perspective, the Eagles are just a more well-rounded team and, given how well they have been playing - especially when they get an early lead, with opposition teams finding it so hard to recover - I could see it being one-sided in Philly's favour."

As much as Obada is looking forward to watching and critiquing his first Super Bowl from inside the Sky Sports studio, he is keen to ensure he doesn't make a habit of it.

"Next year I'm going to be there," he added. "You'll have to come and just interview me on the sideline or in the locker room after we win."

