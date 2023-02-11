Super Bowl LVII Predictions: Chiefs or Eagles? Sky Sports NFL pundits make their picks

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Get ready for Super Bowl LVII, as the Kansas City Chiefs clash with the Philadelphia Eagles in Phoenix Arizona, Sunday from 10pm on Sky Sports NFL Get ready for Super Bowl LVII, as the Kansas City Chiefs clash with the Philadelphia Eagles in Phoenix Arizona, Sunday from 10pm on Sky Sports NFL

Super Bowl LVII sees the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night - live coverage on Sky Sports NFL from 10pm, with kick-off at 11.30pm - but who wins? We have asked our esteemed panel of Sky Sports NFL experts from the 2022 season to make their picks...

Neil Reynolds, Sky Sports NFL presenter

Super Bowl pick: EAGLES

"I think Super Bowl LVII is going to be very close and go right down to the wire. Hopefully, we're in for a very dramatic game.

"Top to bottom, I think that the Eagles are the better team. They're very strong in the trenches - and that's precisely where their head coach Nick Sirianni said this week where he feels this game will be won and lost.

"The Chiefs have got Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, and if he and his banged-up ankle are anything close to 100 per cent, then Kansas City will have their moments - even against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

"Ultimately though, I think the Eagles are going to prove just too strong in the end, and I'm picking them to win 27-24.

"I think we're in for a classic Super Bowl."

Efe Obada, Washington Commanders defensive end

Super Bowl pick: EAGLES

"The Eagles have so many weapons; their team is full of players, even on the bench, that would be starting for every team in the NFL.

"The key to this game will be in the trenches. Can the Chiefs stop Philadelphia's run game, can they get after Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and affect him?

"I think the game could go one of two ways. It could be a really close game, down to the wire - and, honestly, that's what I'm looking for.

"But, on the flip side, it could also be a blowout. I'm not rooting for the Eagles, but from my perspective, they are just a more well-rounded team and, given how well they have been playing - especially when they get an early lead, with opposition teams finding it so hard to recover - I could see it being one-sided in Philly's favour."

Phoebe Schecter, GB Women's captain and former coach with Buffalo Bills

Super Bowl pick: EAGLES

"The Eagles are so stacked in the running game, with Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott all in the backfield. Add to that Hurts at quarterback too.

"They're going up against one of the most aggressive defenses in the NFL in the Chiefs, with Chris Jones and Frank Clark on that defensive line.

"It's going to be really key for that Chiefs D-line to move around that Eagles offensive line, as they are one of the best in the game at moving up to the second level.

"Then, switching things round, you look at the Eagles' defense and Haason Reddick's ability to get after the quarterback - he is going to be coming after Mahomes!

"Can the Chiefs prevent that from happening? I think, at the end of the day, it's going to be the Eagles that take home the win."

Hannah Wilkes, Sky Sports News & Her Huddle presenter

Super Bowl pick: EAGLES

"I think Super Bowl LVII is an excellent matchup and should make for a really entertaining game for the neutral.

"I've flip-flopped a bit this week. I started the week thinking, 'Eagles, Eagles, Eagles', and I still feel as though they're the more complete team.

"But I'm starting to get that Mahomes thought in my head. The key for Philadelphia will be to ensure that the Kansas City superstar QB doesn't see much of the football.

"I think this game has the potential to be a really high-scoring shootout, so it could well come down to who steps up the most on defense.

"I see there only being a field goal in it. And I'm going to stick with my initial shout at the start of the week, the Eagles, but only just - it's going to be super close."

Jeff Reinebold, NFL expert and special teams coach

Super Bowl pick: EAGLES

"I think we may be looking at a Super Bowl classic on Sunday.

"These are two very evenly-matched teams, although you've got to give Philadelphia a little bit of an edge up front, where they've got great depth on both their offensive and defensive lines.

"We've got two outstanding quarterbacks on show in Mahomes and Hurts, and I believe they'll produce a lot of big plays in this game.

"In the end though, I see this game coming down to those big guys in the trenches. And who has the best guys up front? The Eagles do, so I'm riding with them to win 28-24."

Chris Simms, Former NFL quarterback & Pro Football Talk presenter

Super Bowl pick: CHIEFS

"I'm taking the Chiefs to win 28-24. Do I feel totally comfortable about that? No, I don't.

"The Eagles are a little bit of a better team in totality. They've got a great defense, a great offensive line and they can run the ball on just about anybody.

"But, I think that Kansas City's O-line is great in pass protection and will hang in there against a Philadelphia pass rush that is just a touch overrated.

"Also, I think Steve Spagnuolo, the defensive coordinator for the Chiefs, will have a game plan to slow down the run game of the Eagles enough to then, of course, put the game on the back of the magic man Mahomes and number 15's right arm.

"I just think Mahomes is too good and will pull out the win."

Brian Baldinger, Former NFL offensive lineman & NFL Network analyst

Super Bowl pick: EAGLES

"I always go straight to the trenches when picking games. And I've just thought, from Week One right the way through till now, that the Eagles have been the best team at offensive line and defensive line all year.

"I don't need any stats to support that or anything. You can just see it when you watch their games.

"Regardless of how good the opposing quarterbacks they face might be - and they are the marquee players in this league, no greater proof of that than in Chiefs QB Mahomes - I just feel like Philadelphia are the better all-round team.

"The Eagles have been like that consistently all year. And so there's no reason to bet against them on Sunday."

