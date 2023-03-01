Jalen Carter faces arrest warrants for reckless driving and racing after a fatal crash in January

Jalen Carter is considered a likely top five pick in the draft

Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter faces arrest warrants for reckless driving and racing in connection with a fatal crash.

Devin Willock, the Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman, and football department staffer Chandler LeCroy were both killed in the crash on January 15.

Carter, 21, is ranked among the top players in the draft and considered a likely top-five pick in April.

Details of the arrest warrant, citing video recorded before the crash, allege Carter was the driver of a 2021 Jeep Trailhawk that pushed LeCroy, who was driving a 2021 Ford Expedition, to speeds exceeding 100 mph.

The warrant from Athens-Clarke County Policy Department stated: "The investigation found that (Carter and LeCroy) were operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area at about 2.30am.

"The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in the opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other. Evidence indicate shortly before the crash the Expedition was traveling about 104 miles per hour.

The Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman had been due to attend the NFL scouting combine

"The toxicology report indicated that LeCroy's blood alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. Investigators determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash."

Police said the case was given to the Solicitor General's Office on Wednesday.

The report was released just 20 minutes before Carter was scheduled to take the podium in a press conference setting at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. He never took the podium.

Carter is expected to address the arrest warrant when he returns to Athens, according to Lt. Shaun Barnett of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

"It is my understanding that Mr. Carter is making arrangements to turn himself in," Barnett said in an e-mail to the Associated Press.