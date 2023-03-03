NFL Scouting Combine: Nolan Smith and Calijah Kancey star after blistering 40-yard dash performances

Georgia's Nolan Smith

Former Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith and Pitt's Calijah Kancey were among the star performers on the first day of on-field activities at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday.

Smith clocked the fastest 40-yard dash by a defensive lineman with a time of 4.39 seconds, while also taking top spot with his 10-yard split (1.52 seconds) and vertical jump (41.5 inches).

His performance in the 40 tied with Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe for fastest of the day, while marking the second-quickest time from an edge rusher since 2003 behind Amare Barno's 4.36 in 2022.

Kancey meanwhile delivered a 4.67 40-yard dash in what marked the fastest time from a defensive tackle since 2003, further fuelling comparisons to fellow college alum Aaron Donald, who ran a 4.68 in 2014.

Tennessee's Byron Young raised his profile with a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at 294lbs, as did Northwestern defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore with an official 4.49 time to follow up his stand out week at the Senior Bowl.

Clemson's Trenton Simpson was second only to Pappoe in the linebacker group with a 40 time of 4.43.

Alabama's Will Anderson Jr, a potential No 1 overall pick, logged a 4.60 with a 1.61 10-yard split, while Iowa edge Lukas Van Ness managed a 4.58 with a 1.64 10-yard split as his stock continues to trend towards early first-round territory.

Georgia's star defensive tackle Jalen Carter returned to Indianapolis a day after he was arrested on charges of reckless driving and racing in relation to a crash that took the life of college team-mate Devin Willock and recruiting staff member in January.

The Combine continues Friday as defensive back prospects take to the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.