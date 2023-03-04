NFL Scouting Combine: Michigan's DJ Turner and Mazi Smith shine on day two in Indianapolis

Michigan defensive back DJ Turner II runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis

It was a good day for Jim Harbaugh's Michigan prospects on Friday as cornerback DJ Turner II and defensive lineman Mazi Smith turned heads at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Turner II posted the fastest 40-yard dash among all defenders with a time of 4.26, with wide receiver John Ross still holding the Combine record of 4.22 in 2017.

Smith meanwhile justified glowing projections of his physical attributes by managing 34 reps on the bench press, putting him atop of the defensive lineman charts in that department.

Friday saw defensive backs take to the field to participate in drills before the eyes of NFL scouts and coaches after Thursday had played stage to defensive lineman and linebackers as Georgia's Nolan Smith dominated.

Maryland's highly-regarded cornerback Deonte Banks and teammate Jakorian Bennett ran respective 4.35 and 4.30 40-yard dashes before both logging 95+ athleticism scores based on their results across the day, according to Next Gen Stats.

Georgia's potential first-round pick Kelee Ringo clocked a 4.36 40-yard dash (fifth among all defenders) alongside a 33.50" vertical jump and a 10'2" broad jump.

Christian Gonzalez, a likely first-rounder out of Oregon, closed out his Combine with a 4.38 40-yard dash (seventh among all defenders) with a 1.54 10-yard split to go with a 41.50" vertical jump (third among cornerbacks) and an 11'1" broad jump (fifth among cornerbacks).

Illinois safety Jartavius Martin led the way with a 44.00" vertical jump and an 11'1" broad jump in addition to his 4.46 40-yard dash, while college teammate Sydney Brown boosted his stock with a 40.50" vertical, a 10'10" broad jump and a 4.47 40.

Devon Witherspoon, also of Illinois and one of the top cornerbacks in his class, was absent from on-field activities due to a hamstring issue.

Alabama cornerback Brian Branch also ran a 4.58 40 with a 1.56 10-yard split while recording a 34.50" vertical and a 10'5" broad jump, notably shining during the gauntlet drill.