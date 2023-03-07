KJ Osborn: Vikings receiver saves man from burning car and carries him to safety

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver KJ Osborn saved a man from a burning car

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver KJ Osborn has described how he "saved a man's life" after rescuing the driver from a burning car.

In a post on his Twitter account on Monday night, Osborn detailed that the previous evening he and three other "absolute heroes" freed a man from his car after it had crashed into a bridge in Austin, Texas.

"A situation I'd never imagine being a part of in a million years," Osborn added in the post.

The 25-year-old was travelling in an Uber when he spotted the crashed vehicle on fire. His driver opted to pull over and he, Osborn and two other bystanders managed to rescue the man in the car.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Speaking about the incident further on The Adam Schefter Podcast, Osborn said: "The police officers told us we saved a man's life. He wouldn't have been able to get out of that vehicle."

He added: "I looked to my right and there was a car under the bridge and his car is in flames.

"I was thinking this was a big risk and the car could blow up at any second. But my Uber driver went right up to the car, opened the door and we saw he was alive but couldn't move.

"The car was in flames the whole time and we're trying to get him out of the car.

"We pulled him out of the car and that is when I picked him up. He was bleeding all over my shirt and I carried him 10 or 15 yards."

Osborn said that the man in the crashed car had not suffered any major injuries and that he planned to visit him in hospital.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kirk Cousins picks out a wide-open KJ Osborn for touchdown against the New York Giants this season. Kirk Cousins picks out a wide-open KJ Osborn for touchdown against the New York Giants this season.

A fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Osborn has tallied 1,305 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns over the past two seasons for the Vikings.

He is studying for a masters in criminal justice, with the hope of working for the FBI or the US secret service after his playing career.

"It was like that type of situation," he added on NFL reporter Schefter's podcast. "I am just grateful I was in the position to help him, along with the three other heroes.

"It was the most crazy experience of my life."