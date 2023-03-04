NFL Scouting Combine: Anthony Richardson lights up Indianapolis to increase excitement ahead of NFL Draft

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson in action at the Combine

Anthony Richardson delivered a Combine clinic on Saturday as the quarterback prospect fuelled further excitement over his NFL potential with one of the most impressive testing performances of the week in Indianapolis.

The Florida dual-threat underlined the speed behind his outer-pocket ability with a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, marking the fourth-fastest by a quarterback in history behind only Robert Griffin III (4.41), Reggie McNeal (4.40) and Michael Vick (4.33).

He meanwhile posted a new modern combine record among quarterbacks in the vertical jump with a 40.50" effort, as well as leading his position group with a broad jump of 10'9".

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Richardson, who declined the opportunity to run a second 40-yard dash, had measured in at 6'4 1/4" and 244lbs earlier in the day.

He joined fellow top prospect CJ Stroud in participating in throwing drills, reminding of his arm strength and the ease at which he can attack downfield.

On Friday he shrugged off the 'project' label commonly attached to him during the build-up to the Draft, and on Saturday seemingly justified every ounce of obsession and intrigue generated by an unrivalled athletic skillset within his class.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Kentucky's Will Levis was also in action to, as he noted on Friday, showcase off his "cannon" before the eyes of onlooking scouts, coaches and general managers. He elected against running a 40 but did record a 34.00" vertical jump and 10'4" broad jump.

Wide receivers also took to the Combine stage on Saturday, Nebraska's Trey Palmer clocking the quickest 40-yard dash with a time of 4.33 followed by TCU's Derius Davis (4.36) and Arkansas' Matt Landers (4.37).

Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt demonstrated his vertical speed by running a 4.40, Boston College's Zay Flowers added to his rising stock with a 4.42 and there were solid outings for Cincinnati's Tyler Scott (4.44) and Wake Forest's A.T. Perry (4.47).

USC's Jordan Addison managed a 4.49 while TCU's Quentin Johnston and Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba did not run as they wait for their respective Pro Days.