Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen says their divorce was 'the death of my dream'

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady split after 13 years of marriage last October

Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bundchen has described her divorce from the former NFL star as "the death of my dream".

The Brazilian supermodel and ex-NFL quarterback split after 13 years of marriage last October.

Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, Bundchen said that suggestions the breakup happened due to Brady's retirement U-turn to play another season in the NFL were "very hurtful" and "the craziest thing I've ever heard".

"It's tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?," the 42-year-old said.

"What's been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle... It's not so black and white.

"I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

Having initially announced his retirement in February 2022, Brady went on to play one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before finally retiring "for good" in a statement shared on Instagram last month.

The 45-year-old won six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots before adding a record seventh victory with the Buccaneers to cap the 2020 season.

"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," Bundchen added.

"When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together.

"As time goes by, we realise that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn't mean you don't love the person."

Announcing the separation in October 2022, Brady said at the time the decision was "painful and difficult".

"However we only wish the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," he said.