Jalen Hurts: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback agrees $255m extension making him highest-paid player in NFL history

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has agreed a new deal set to make him the highest-paid player in NFL history after leading his team to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, last season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Hurts has agreed to terms on a five-year, $255m contract extension including $179.304m in guaranteed money and a no-trade clause.

The deal will see Hurts earn $51m on average per year, surpassing Aaron Rodgers' $49m per year and and Kyler Murray's $46.1m.

Hurts will also have the opportunity to garner an extra $15m in incentivised money meaning the value of the contract could reach as high as $274.304m.

Jalen Hurts' best plays in a Super Bowl that saw him get four touchdowns, including three rushing touchdowns

It comes after the 2020 second-round Draft pick thrust himself into MVP contention during a 2022 season that saw him complete 306 of 460 passes (66.5 per cent) for 3,701 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. Hurts also starred on the ground in Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen's multi-layered RPO offense with 760 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

The 24-year-old went toe-to-toe with MVP Patrick Mahomes and the eventual champions Kansas City in a Super Bowl epic, finishing 27 of 38 passing for 304 yards and a touchdown alongside 70 rushing yards for a quarterback-record three scores.

