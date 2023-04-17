Damar Hamlin: Buffalo Bills safety cleared to make full return following cardiac arrest during game against Cincinnati Bengals

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin posted a video message on social media thanking everyone for the support and care he has received since his cardiac arrest. Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin posted a video message on social media thanking everyone for the support and care he has received since his cardiac arrest.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to return to full football activities after suffering a cardiac arrest during last season's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, team general manager Brandon Beane said on Tuesday.

Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of Buffalo's Week 17 matchup with the Bengals on Monday January 2 following a tackle on wide receiver Tee Higgins.

"Since then he's seen three additional specialists, most recently on Friday, and they're all in agreement, it's not two to one, they're all in lock step of what this was and he's cleared to resume full activities just like anybody else who was coming back from an injury or whatever," said Beane.

"He's fully cleared, he's here and he is in a great head space to come back and make his return."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Damar Hamlin was given a standing ovation from the Buffalo crowd after attending the Bills' clash with the Cincinnati Bengals just 20 days after suffering a cardiac arrest. Damar Hamlin was given a standing ovation from the Buffalo crowd after attending the Bills' clash with the Cincinnati Bengals just 20 days after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Hamlin received CPR for 10 minutes on the field before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was intubated and declared in critical condition.

By the Thursday it was reported that Hamlin had opened his eyes and able to grip the hands of relatives, before being able to communicate with teammates over FaceTime and eat regular food on the Friday after doctors removed his breathing tube.

Hamlin would later tweet a photo of him watching the Bills' regular season finale against the New England Patriots, during which Nyheim Hines ran for a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown on the opening play of the game at an emotional Orchard Park.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made an uplifting appearance ahead of Super Bowl LVII, after suffering a cardiac arrest in Week 17 this season. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made an uplifting appearance ahead of Super Bowl LVII, after suffering a cardiac arrest in Week 17 this season.

Hamlin was discharged from hospital the following week and later attended the Bills' playoff defeat to the Bengals.

Four months on, Beane has confirmed the 25-year-old has been cleared to make a full return.

Damar Hamlin timeline of events: