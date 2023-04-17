Cameron Hogwood
Damar Hamlin: Buffalo Bills safety cleared to make full return following cardiac arrest during game against Cincinnati Bengals
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has confirmed Damar Hamlin has been cleared to return to full activities four months after suffering a cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Last Updated: 18/04/23 4:54pm
Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of Buffalo's Week 17 matchup with the Bengals on Monday January 2 following a tackle on wide receiver Tee Higgins.
"Since then he's seen three additional specialists, most recently on Friday, and they're all in agreement, it's not two to one, they're all in lock step of what this was and he's cleared to resume full activities just like anybody else who was coming back from an injury or whatever," said Beane.
"He's fully cleared, he's here and he is in a great head space to come back and make his return."
Hamlin received CPR for 10 minutes on the field before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was intubated and declared in critical condition.
By the Thursday it was reported that Hamlin had opened his eyes and able to grip the hands of relatives, before being able to communicate with teammates over FaceTime and eat regular food on the Friday after doctors removed his breathing tube.
Hamlin would later tweet a photo of him watching the Bills' regular season finale against the New England Patriots, during which Nyheim Hines ran for a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown on the opening play of the game at an emotional Orchard Park.
Hamlin was discharged from hospital the following week and later attended the Bills' playoff defeat to the Bengals.
Four months on, Beane has confirmed the 25-year-old has been cleared to make a full return.
Damar Hamlin timeline of events:
- Monday January 2: Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals after a tackle on Tee Higgins before undergoing CPR and being transported to University of Cincinnati Hospital.
- Tuesday January 3: The Buffalo Bills release a statement saying Hamlin remains in the intensive care unit and in critical condition, while the NFL confirms the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed later in the week and that the Week 18 schedule remains unchanged.
- Wednesday January 4: Damar Hamlin is reported to be showing "signs of improvement" but remains in intensive care.
- Thursday January 5: The Buffalo Bills state that Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement" over the last 24 hours, while doctors at the medical centre add that he has awoken and is "neurologically intact", adding that he asked in writing whether the Bills had won Monday's game against the Bengals upon opening his eyes.
- Friday January 6: Hamlin's breathing tube is removed as he FaceTimes Bills team-mates and tells them he "loves them"; NFL owners hold special meeting to approve resolution to AFC playoff plan after cancellation of Bills-Bengals game.
- Saturday January 7: Hamlin tweets for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest, thanking "everyone who has reached out and prayed".
- Sunday January 8: Hamlin tweets from his hospital bed while watching the Bills' victory over the New England Patriots.
- Monday January 11: Hamlin is discharged from hospital in Cincinnati and cleared to return to Buffalo to continue his treatment.
- Sunday, January 22: Hamlin attends the Bills' playoff defeat to the Bengals at Orchard Park
- Sunday, February 12: Hamlin makes appearance at Super Bowl
- Tuesday, April 18: Bills general manager Billy Beane confirms Hamlin has been cleared to return to full activities