2023 NFL Draft needs for all 32 teams: From the Arizona Cardinals to the Washington Commanders

The 2023 NFL Draft officially gets under way on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports, with day one of the three-day player-picking extravaganza. But specifically what gaps are each of the NFL's 32 teams looking to plug on their respective rosters? Here we take a look at their most pressing needs...

AFC West

Denver Broncos - Offensive/defensive line

New Broncos head coach Sean Payton has a very specific vision when it comes to building a roster, specifically building it from the inside out. The offensive line has already been addressed heavily in free agency, with Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers notable arrivals from the 49ers and Ravens, respectively, but that doesn't mean Denver won't look to add more depth once they finally come to make their first pick in the third round (67th overall). They could use some more help on the defensive line too to help out Randy Gregory.

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton is the new man in charge in Denver

Kansas City Chiefs - Wide receiver

It almost feels unfair to suggest that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs could benefit from more offensive firepower following their latest Super Bowl win, but JuJu Smith-Schuster has vacated to the Patriots and Mecole Hardman to the Jets - one year on from superstar Tyreek Hill upping sticks to Miami too, let's not forget. It leaves the wide receiver room in Kansas City looking a little light, so expect this to be addressed at the end of the first round or, at the very least, with one of their two second-round selections.

Las Vegas Raiders - Cornerback

There's talk that the Raiders might be eyeing up a quarterback with their seventh overall pick, with reports suggesting they even put together a trade package earlier in the process to try and bag themselves the number one pick from the Bears before the Panthers did so.

But, even if there's truth in such talk, did that offer come before or after they acquired former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency. Jimmy G might not be the long-term answer at the position but, at the very least, he is a safe pair of hands.

Former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has traded in San Francisco for Las Vegas in the offseason

In a division with Patrick Mahomes, but also Justin Herbert and now a Sean Payton-led Russell Wilson flying the flag at quarterback, the Raiders badly need more help on defense, and specifically at corner.

Los Angeles Chargers - Wide receiver

Running back could be an option for the Chargers, especially given the stand-off currently with Austin Ekeler as he seeks a new contract from the team in lieu of his 38 total touchdowns scored over the last two seasons. More likely, however, is that the Chargers will pursue a receiver to add to the offensive weaponry surrounding their budding star at QB, Justin Herbert.

Could the Chargers target a running back, given Austin Ekeler contract standoff with the team?

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens - Wide receiver

Even with the addition of superstar Odell Beckham Jr to their receiver room, the Ravens could use greater options at the position - if even just to entice Lamar Jackson to sign that new contract as his and the team's long, protracted stand-off rumbles on.

Could the Ravens target a quarterback in the draft with no contract resolution with Lamar Jackson seemingly in sight?

Alternatively, rather than entice Jackson back, could Baltimore begin laying the groundwork to replace him? Picking at 22 in the first round, should a project QB like Anthony Richardson still be on the board, he could be worth a punt to, at the very least, sit behind Jackson for a year or two while he learns the ropes.

Cleveland Browns - Offensive line

Deshaun Watson was rusty as he returned to football last season after being accused by more than two dozen women of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions.

The NFL ruled Watson's behaviour with massage therapists as "egregious" and "predatory", fining him $5m and handing down an 11-game suspension, in addition to mandatory counselling and treatment. Watson has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The former Texans quarterback should be more acclimatised to the team in his second season at Cleveland, but one way of almost guaranteeing that is with some additions to the offensive line in the draft.

Cincinnati Bengals - Tight end

The Bengals saw CJ Uzomah leave last offseason, while it's Hayden Hurst who departed in free agency this time round, leaving a hole to be filled at starting tight end. It's a position Joe Burrow looks to frequently, so could someone like Notre Dame's Michael Mayer be a target here with the 28th overall pick? Running back could also be another target, perhaps?

Pittsburgh Steelers - Offensive line

The offensive line has long been an issue for the Steelers. Not only did they struggle to protect Ben Roethlisberger in his latter years, but rookie Kenny Pickett came in for similar punishment last season. Najee Harris didn't find the going easy either, with fewer gaps being opened up by the O-line for the season-year runner.

AFC South

Houston Texans - Edge rusher

The Texans' pick had, for a long-time, looked nailed on to take a quarterback with the second overall pick of the draft. It was widely determined that they'd be thrilled at the prospect of having either Bryce Young or CJ Stroud fall into their lap, depending on the Panthers' preference at No 1.

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud could be an option for the Texans with the second overall pick, but do they take a QB there?

But, the more the process has dragged on, the more apparent it has become that Young is the one they really want - the problem: so do Carolina, reportedly. And if he is indeed off the board for when the Texans are on the clock, expect them to address the defensive line, and specifically a pass rusher first up, before circling back for a QB later on (perhaps even with their No 12 pick in the first round).

Indianapolis Colts - Quarterback

Quarterback is surely the pick for the Colts at number four in the first round, but it's a case of which one?

Do they covet CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis or Hendon Hooker? And who of that bunch will still be on the board? Do they trade up with the Cardinals at three, or even their division rivals in Houston at two to ensure they get their guy?

The trade of Stephon Gilmore in free agency also leaves Indianapolis severely lacking at corner, so expect that position to also be addressed in later rounds.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Cornerback

The Jaguars could use some more depth in the defensive backfield more generally, but a lockdown cornerback specifically would do nicely for this playoff team from last year that pushed the Chiefs all the way in the divisional round. That sort of addition could prove the difference if history was to repeat itself in 2023, allowing the Jaguars to bottle up Mahomes et all a little easier.

Tennessee Titans - Offensive line

The Titans are another team that are firmly in the hunt for a quarterback in this draft, but do they pick one up with their first-round pick at 11 - or even look to trade up?

With Ryan Tannehill still a more than competent starter, and Malik Willis only entering his second year (as shaky as his first looked), it's perhaps more likely they first address other needs, most notably the offensive line so that they can keep their collection of QBs a bit better protected.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills - Wide receiver

The Bills don't need much, just need a couple of tweaks here and there to turn them from perennial contenders to champions. It was hoped the addition of two-time Super Bowl-winner Von Miller to the defense would prove to be the difference-making addition last year - and he did, right up until getting injured late in the season.

Now it's the offense's turn to be addressed. Stefon Diggs is a superb No 1 receiver, but the support around him and superstar quarterback Josh Allen is fairly minimal. Gabe Davis has shown only flashes, tight end Dawson Knox is admittedly a reliable target but there is little else to speak of. Expect receiver to be the pick at 27, or perhaps even running back?

Miami Dolphins - Running back

The Dolphins have a pretty stacked roster with very few glaring needs. Just as well, as they have just the four selections in the 2023 Draft, so very little wiggle room with which to be selective.

Raheem Mostert was the best of the bunch out of the backfield for Miami last year, but he has been around the block a bit and continues to be a bit of an injury concern. Jeff Wilson, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed add to the depth in the room, but the Dolphins are lacking a little in star power at the position.

New England Patriots - Cornerback

The Patriots could do with help outside the numbers on both offense and defense, with wide receiver and cornerback among their most pressing needs.

But it's corner that is likely the pick when they're on the clock at 14 as Bill Belichick, for all of his undoubted brilliance as a six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, has whiffed on a fair few first-round receivers over the years. He is better at finding value at the position in the later rounds.

New York Jets - Offensive/defensive line

So, it's official. Aaron Rodgers is a Jet.

Moves have already been made to surround the three-time league MVP with talent at the skill positions on offense, but the O-line could do with strengthening too, in order to keep their prized new asset (but 39-year-old QB) upright. Mekhi Becton is a beast, but he is all too infrequently healthy, which only adds to incentive to strengthen the position.

Defensive tackle is another possible target with the No 15 pick, with many linking the Jets to Pitt prospect Calijah Kancey.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals - Edge rusher

JJ Watt has retired after leading the team with 12.5 sacks last season, Zach Allen has moved on to Denver after supporting Watt with the second-most sacks at 5.5 on the year: the Cardinals need a star edge rusher, with Alabama's Will Anderson Jr potentially waiting for them and their third overall pick.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr looks set to be picked by Arizona at No 3

Arizona are also thin across the offensive line and could yet find themselves in the market for a new lead receiver should DeAndre Hopkins be traded away. Oh, and they need a cornerback.

Los Angeles Rams - Edge rusher

Honestly, where to start? Jalen Ramsey's trade to the Miami Dolphins presents a glaring need at cornerback, while the added loss of Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott also leaves them short at safety. The Rams may find they must build from the front, though, after finishing the 2022 campaign with the fifth-worst pressure rate in the league. Last season's sack leader Leonard Floyd was released earlier this offseason, so defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is in desperate need of support off the edge. Strength in depth in the edge class offers encouragement they might be able to pursue such a necessity even at 36th overall.

San Francisco 49ers - Offensive/defensive line

Trades permitting, the 49ers are not on the board until the first of their three third-round picks this weekend, before then returning with three fifth-round picks. The loss of Mike McGlinchey raises question marks over their status at right tackle, where there is expected to be competition between Colton McKivitz, Jaylon Moore and Matt Pryor.

On the other side of the ball, they may look and wonder whether they require another pass rusher to complement Nick Bosa, and whether it might be wise to seek a long-term replacement for safety Tashaun Gipson.

Seattle Seahawks - Edge rusher

The Seahawks sat around the middle of the class in pressure rate last year while recording 45 sacks (tied for fifth-most in the league) and ranking 12th against the pass last season. Nonetheless, Pete Carroll would no doubt love to add another dynamic edge to accompany Uchenna Nwosu and Boye Mafe and serve as the face of his side's pass rush for the next decade.

Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson is a contender should they wish to go early at No 5. They would also do well to turn a growing positive into a strength by capitalising on a strong corner class to provide a partner for the outstanding Tariq Woolen.

NFC North

Chicago Bears - Offensive/defensive line

Chicago gave up the fourth-most sacks in the league last season (58) and generated a league-low 20 themselves. They desperately need impact players along both lines.

After their blockbuster move out of No 1 overall, they pick at ninth. But with a trio of picks at 53, 61, and 64, don't be surprised if they move up to acquire a superstar, or move back to secure even more much-needed depth.

Detroit Lions - Edge rusher

Things are looking up for the Lions. They had a top-five scoring offense last season and their first winning campaign in five years. However, their defense was far behind the attack.

The good news is Detroit have the sixth and 18th picks in the first round, plus five more inside the top 81. Defensive end, defensive tackle, linebacker, cornerback - they could do with help everywhere!

Green Bay Packers - Wide receiver

After years of Aaron Rodgers clamouring for weapons early in the NFL Draft, would it surprise anyone if Green Bay now went with a wide receiver or tight end early to surround new starting QB Jordan Love with attacking firepower?

The Packers need to draft some offensive weapons for their new starting quarterback Jordan Love

With Rodgers lost to Gang Green in New York, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur could focus on rebuilding an offense that finished in the middle of the pack in 2022.

Minnesota Vikings - Cornerback

The Vikings need help in the passing game on both sides of the ball (a wide receiver with their first pick would not be a shock), but there really is a glaring hole in the roster at corner.

They gave up the second-most passing yards in the NFL in 2022 and free agent CB Byron Murphy won't fix that problem on his own. They will hope for a defensive back to stand out at pick 23 in the first round.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons - Edge rusher

Outside of one or two players, the Falcons lack star power. But they might be able to fix that with the eighth overall pick, especially if there is a run on quarterbacks in front of them. Tyree Wilson seems to fit the bill and will give them some of the pass-rush they desperately crave. They will also possibly have their pick of the top cornerbacks in the draft, which could be an option early.

Carolina Panthers - Quarterback

We know what the Panthers need and we know why they moved up to the No 1 overall pick for it. The QB room in Carolina has seen many flops come and go since the Cam Newton era, and new head coach Frank Reich knows the importance of building around a passer. If they can also add some pass-catchers to aid their new franchise quarterback, expected to be Alabama's Bryce Young, it would be a massive bonus.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is expected to be drafted No 1 overall by the Panthers

New Orleans Saints - Defensive line

In a draft packed with pass-rushing talent, the Saints should feel confident about getting some defensive line help with at least one of their first three picks (29, 40 and 71), having lost core players in free agency.

Also, outside of Chris Olave and a too-often-injured Michael Thomas, New Orleans may also look to improve the pass-catchers for new quarterback Derek Carr.

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has signed with New Orleans in the offseason

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Offensive tackle

In reality, post-Tom Brady, the whole Bucs offense could do with a revamp. Donovan Smith is also gone, which leaves a gap at offensive tackle. Yes, they signed Baker Mayfield, but could they also pounce on a young QB to build around (Will Levis, Hendon Hooker, anyone)?

With ageing receivers and no star tight end in sight, they likely focus on offense in this draft.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys - Running back/Tight end

The Cowboys bid farewell to Ezekiel Elliott this offseason and handed the backfield keys to Tony Pollard, though that isn't to say Jerry Jones is necessarily settled in the running back department. Would Dallas dare to make a splash by trading up from 26 for Texas superstar Bijan Robinson?

Elsewhere, Dalton Schultz's departure in free agency has presented an opening at tight end during a year of handsome depth for the position in the draft, and head coach Dan Quinn would welcome the addition of another off-ball linebacker to work with at the second level.

New York Giants - Cornerback

Injuries on defense threatened to blunt an excellent season for the New York Giants as defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's secondary was stripped down to practice squad promotions and young late-round picks.

There may be no position with as much strength in depth as that of this year's cornerback class, giving the Giants an ideal opportunity to find their new lockdown perimeter man to play across from Adoree' Jackson. Employing added wide receiver help with which to cushion their newly-paid quarterback Daniel Jones also remains a priority.

Philadelphia Eagles - Defensive line

For so long the Eagles have prided themselves on depth and rotation across their defensive front, and having faced problems against the run midway through last season, they may feel the No 10 overall pick offers them a shot at Pitt interior blockade Calijah Kancey with whom to partner Jordan Davis.

The loss of CJ Gardner-Johnson in free agency opens a gap at safety, and it remains to be seen whether they will be content moving forward behind an expanded role for Nakobe Dean at linebacker following the departure of T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White.

Washington Commanders - Cornerback

The Commanders, who finished last season with the fourth-fewest interceptions in the league, enter the draft in need of reinforcements at cornerback as they look to add to the returning duo of Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste. At the 16th pick in the first round, they should have their pick of the best of the bunch outside of Devon Witherspoon and Christian Gonzalez, be it a Deonte Banks, a Joey Porter Jr, or a Cam Smith?

Also, with Sam Howell seemingly moving forward as the team's starting quarterback, the Commanders could target a new offensive tackle, with Tennessee's Darnell Wright among those with a chance of still being around when they are on the clock in the first round.

