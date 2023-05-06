2023 NFL Draft winners & losers: Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold reflect on the Draft on Inside the Huddle

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold from Sky Sports bring you all the latest news from the NFL.

The 2023 NFL Draft is done and dusted, but before we look ahead to preparations for the new season Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold cast their eye over the biggest storylines from Kansas City...

Quarterbacks were in demand at the top of the Draft as Bryce Young and CJ Stroud went No 1 and No 2 to the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans, respectively, before the Indianapolis Colts snapped up Florida star Anthony Richardson.

DeMeco Ryans added a new cornerstone to his Houston defense in Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr, the Atlanta Falcons couldn't resist explosive Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Howie Roseman made headlines again with another impressive draft haul headed up by Georgia duo Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith.

Draft night drama meanwhile saw Kentucky quarterback Will Levis - widely-projected as a high first-round selection - fall to Day Two, where he eventually landed with the Tennessee Titans.

One of the chief talking points of Draft week came elsewhere in Baltimore as Lamar Jackson agreed a new record contract extension amid uncertainty over his future following a recent trade request.

His new deal came in the wake of the Ravens bolstering their receiving core with the signing of free agent Odell Beckham Jr, with General Manager Eric DeCosta offering his quarterback further help in the Draft by using the 22nd pick on Boston College wideout Zay Flowers.

The duo's arrival adds to the talents of Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews in handing both Jackson and new offensive coordinator Todd Monken depth in firepower.

"I'm really anxious to see what Monken does with that offense, because I've known him for a long time," Reinebold said on Inside the Huddle.

"He will bring that offense into the 21st century a little bit. They operated old school, they were going to run the ball and pound it away.

"I heard Steve Young really go after the Ravens in the offseason about the development of Lamar, it was his belief they haven't worked with him to be a better passer and he has the ability to be a better passer.

"What they're doing with the changing of the offense in Monken and building a wide receiver room for him, this is going to be fascinating to see what this Baltimore offense morphs into."

