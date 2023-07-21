Jacksonville Jaguars' Kevin Maxen becomes first male coach in a major US sports league to come out

Kevin Maxen is a strength coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Kevin Maxen, an associate strength coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars, has become the first male coach in a major American sports league to come out as gay.

Maxen made the public statement in an interview published on Thursday by Outsports.

He said: "It wasn't until recently - and with the immense love and support of my family, my friends, colleagues and peers, and the courage and sacrifice from my partner - that I realised I have the right and responsibility to love and be loved, and that maybe sharing this will hopefully give someone else the strength to accept their own life and take control of their own story."

Maxen has been with the Jaguars since 2021. He previously was a strength coach in the collegiate ranks at Baylor and Vanderbilt, and played linebacker at Division III Western Connecticut State.

"I don't want to feel like I have to think about it anymore," he said. "I don't want to feel like I have to lie about who I am seeing, or why I am living with someone else.

"I want to be vocal in support of people living how they want to live, but I also want to just live and not feel fear about how people will react."

While Maxen's announcement is a first for a male coach, NFL players have come out previously. Michael Sam became the first openly gay player to be drafted when the then-St Louis Rams selected him in 2014.

In 2021, Carl Nassib, then with the Las Vegas Raiders, became the first active NFL player to come out publicly. Nassib played for Tampa Bay last season.

A few female coaches in US-based leagues have come out publicly, including Katie Sowers, a former assistant with the San Francisco 49ers.

Maxen said he no longer felt comfortable hiding his sexuality or his partner of two years.

"You have other coaches who have significant others, and they're talking about their significant others," Maxen said. "And I felt guilty that I couldn't do the same thing, that I was letting myself down."

Marcus Pollard, Jacksonville's director of player development, told Outsports it is "a privilege to work alongside Kevin, who is hardworking, dedicated and thriving as a strength and conditioning coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars".