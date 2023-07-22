Jets coach expects Aaron Rodgers to carry on playing for more than one year following trade to New York

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh claims he'd be "shocked" if Aaron Rodgers elects to play just one season with his new team.

Rodgers was the subject of a massive trade when the former Super Bowl MVP switched from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets in exchange for a slew of picks headed the other way.

Saleh, who will attempt to end a 12-year run without a postseason appearance for the Jets this year, gets the sense that Rodgers is enjoying his new working environment and expects him to play on beyond this season.

"I don't want to back him into a corner and make him commit to something (long term)," Saleh said on Friday after practice. "I just want him to have fun and know that when he walks in this building to let loose and have a little bit of fun, (chat) with the guys, come in the office, come talk to us and just enjoy playing football.

"Odds are, if you enjoy playing football, you're going to want to keep doing it. I wouldn't put pressure on him to commit to something like that anyway, but I'd be shocked if he doesn't play multiple years. He looks like a little kid out there."

Rodgers, who will turn 40 in December, perhaps showed his hand when talking on 98.7 FM ESPN New York prior to Friday's practice.

"I'm not a big cliche guy," the four-time NFL MVP said. "Most people would say, 'I'm just taking this one day at a time or one year at a time.' But the Jets gave up a lot for me, so to just play one year I think would be a disservice.

"Now, if that one year turns out to be a magical year, who knows? But more than that, it's how my body feels."

Aaron Rodgers won NFL MVP four times in 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers

To acquire Rodgers, the Jets swapped first-round picks with the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL Draft. They also sent a second- and sixth-round pick in that draft and a conditional 2024 selection (second round; first if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the snaps this season). The Packers sent New York a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to complete the deal.

The legendary quarterback also has two-years, $109 million remaining on his contract following a restructure that came with the trade.

Rodgers 'excited' by young Jets roster

Rodgers may be entering his 19th year as a pro but it appears the fresh start in new surroundings has him approaching the coming season with a renewed sense of vigour.

The 39-year-old will surrounded by some top young talents this coming season with Offensive Rookie of the Year, Garrett Wilson primary among them.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks to reporters after a practice at the NFL team's training facility (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Rodgers is looking forward to working with the talented wide receiver this coming season and is looking forward to working with a developing roster.

"When you have so many great players on rookie deals, it's pretty exciting, knowing you can do something," Rodgers said Thursday. "You've got a good window. It's not just a one-year thing where you can be competitive, which is fun."

Rodgers senses excitement within his young team-mates about how far they can go, with the team of course harbouring dreams of winning a Super Bowl, but as someone who has done that, the veteran has warned against expecting too much too soon.

"You want to be a part of a place that has high expectations and there is a lot of positivity around here, which I think is a good thing,' said Rodgers.

"We have to temper our expectations early on in camp and focus on the little things to get there. It's a long season, it's a journey. There is a lot of excitement, though. That is fun."