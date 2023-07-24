Buffalo Bills' Nyheim Hines set to miss entire season after being injured in jet ski accident
The Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines is expected to need surgery after the incident, which would keep him out of the whole 2023 NFL season; another rider collided with the 26-year-old while he was sitting on a jet ski, according to reports
Nyheim Hines will miss the whole 2023 NFL season after suffering a serious knee injury in a jet ski accident.
Another rider collided with the Buffalo Bills running back while he was sitting on a jet ski, according to reports.
The 26-year-old was expected to be the Bills' primary kick returner and a back-up running back used primarily on third downs.
Hines was sitting on a stationary jet ski when he was struck, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.
It is thought Hines will require surgery after suffering a significant injury to his ACL in the incident.
It was not immediately known when he was hurt or where the accident took place.
Hines joined the Bills in a trade with Indianapolis last November and appeared in a combined 16 games and started five. He caught 30 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown and ran 24 times for 33 yards and a TD.