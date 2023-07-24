Buffalo Bills' Nyheim Hines set to miss entire season after being injured in jet ski accident

Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown on a kick return

Nyheim Hines will miss the whole 2023 NFL season after suffering a serious knee injury in a jet ski accident.

Another rider collided with the Buffalo Bills running back while he was sitting on a jet ski, according to reports.

The 26-year-old was expected to be the Bills' primary kick returner and a back-up running back used primarily on third downs.

Hines will need surgery and will be out for the whole season

Hines was sitting on a stationary jet ski when he was struck, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

It is thought Hines will require surgery after suffering a significant injury to his ACL in the incident.

It was not immediately known when he was hurt or where the accident took place.

Hines joined the Bills in a trade with Indianapolis last November and appeared in a combined 16 games and started five. He caught 30 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown and ran 24 times for 33 yards and a TD.