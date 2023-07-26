Chase Claypool expecting Justin Fields to lead more expansive Chicago Bears offense in 2023

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool is heading into a contract year

Chicago is beginning to feel like home for Chase Claypool as he plots a starring role in an 'explosive' Bears offense led by Justin Fields this coming season.

The wide receiver is gearing up for his first full year with the team after arriving last November via a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he had been drafted as a second-round pick in 2020.

A new city, a new offense and an abrupt end to his Steelers career made for a bumpy transition. But with a full offseason programme behind him along with the reality of no longer living out of a suitcase, Claypool is ready to play his part.

"It's been much better now, I have my own place that I can go back to every day and not have to go back to a hotel," Claypool told Sky Sports.

"I've got the playbook down, I'm getting tighter with the guys and it just makes it feel more and more like home. I'm so excited for this year.

"It was tough for sure (his first few weeks in Chicago). At first the playbook seemed like it was getting good but the more I learned the more I realised there were some contradictory terms with like similar words from both playbooks but with completely different meanings. That was interesting to see that while learning a new offense.

"Now I've had time to learn the foundation of it everything else makes so much more sense. It was difficult but it was a fun experience."

Claypool makes a tough catch against the Jets

Claypool has a new deal and long-term security to play towards this season as he prepares to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the campaign.

The 25-year-old managed just 32 catches for 311 yards and one touchdown in eight games as he fell out of favour before being traded last year. Prior to then he had combined for 1,733 yards and 11 touchdowns from 121 catches while making a bit of a habit out of showreel grabs over his first two years in the league.

"This year especially is huge," he added.

"But just being a part of something that I truly believe in in terms of where we could be as a team and how much growth we've experienced in the offseason makes everything even more exciting and gives me motivation every day.

"I think the guys feel the same way, everybody is putting in the extra work because we know where we can be this year."

Upon arriving in Chicago he was met by an option-based offense that thrived on the run-blocking expertise of its offensive line and a dual backfield threat of David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert while paving the way for the rushing talents of Fields to dazzle.

It sought to not only exploit one of the most dynamic running quarterbacks in the NFL, but also afford him time to develop and settle as a passer amid a rebuilding offense.

Claypool has teased a more expansive system in 2023 as offensive coordinator Luke Getsy seeks to spread the ball between a pass-catching group that now includes the newly-arrived D.J. Moore with whom to partner Darnell Mooney, along with a tight end tandem of Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan, second-year wideout Velus Jones Jr and rookie Tyler Scott.

"For sure, we've highlighted and emphasised the passing game," said Claypool.

"We know we're going to run the football, that's something we've been good at and had success at.

"If we can practice throwing as much as we can we know our offense is going to be really explosive."

Where Pittsburgh's scheme may have drifted away from using him, Claypool is confident he finds himself back in an offense where his traits are wanted.

"I think when Pittsburgh drafted me they drafted me with an offense coordinator (Randy Fichtner) and the GM (Kevin Colbert) so they knew what they wanted, but when things change your role changes," he said.

"Very similar to the Bears, so them picking me up they obviously saw what they liked in me and they're going to use me in that way so it's a good fresh start. Now that I know everything going on it's going to be much easier for me."

A settled offseason period has allowed Claypool to spend extended time with offensive coordinator Getsy, whose approach he says calls for versatility.

"We're trying to get as much time in together as we can, whether it's on the field during walkthroughs and I'm picking his brain about a play or something, or before or after meetings," said Claypool. "I'm just trying to get as much knowledge from him as I can because he obviously knows it like the back of his hand.

"The way he explains things just makes sense, so that's what I've been trying to do and it's definitely helped.

"The big thing for him is knowing in all four positions with the three receivers and tight end what those guys have so he can plug and play wherever he wants me to.

"Being able to be diverse in that offense allows me more opportunities."

Claypool added that he expects to feature in the slot more regularly this season whereby he is able to create mismatches with his natural size and athleticism.

"I think I'll be more there this year than I will last year with the Bears for sure," he said. "But I do think I'll just be in more places on the field in general just because now I know all the positions."

The Bears slipped to a 3-14 finish in 2022, but came out of the season encouraged by the results of an offense that had evolved to tailor itself more to its quarterback.

Fields rushed for 1,143 yards and a league-leading 7.1 yards per carry last year while playing with a limited receiver group and an offense line that allowed a league-most 55 sacks. He enters year three with welcome continuity with regards to scheme, an upgrade in weapons and re-shaped pass protection strengthened by first-round tackle Darnell Wright.

Claypool is expecting more progress come September.

"Justin is a natural leader, he's somebody who is going to rally the team around him and make practice fun, he's always keeping the energy up and when things don't go well he'll rally his teammates together," he explained.

"To see that from a guy who is relatively young, it almost seems like he's years ahead of himself in maturity and leadership.

"And then with the talent, there is no limit for his talent and what he can do on the football field so that's just exciting to be part of."