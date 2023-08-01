Nathaniel Hackett says Sean Payton violated coaching code after criticism from Denver Broncos head coach

New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett speaks to reporters

Nathaniel Hackett says Sean Payton broke the coaching code with his scathing comments over the former Broncos head coach's turbulent spell in Denver.

Hackett was fired last December after a 4-11 start to the season as marquee offseason arrival Russell Wilson struggled and the Broncos offense stagnated.

The New York Jets offensive coordinator has repeatedly shouldered the blame for Denver's disappointing campaign and on Tuesday admitted the last week had 'sucked'.

"I've been involved in this business my whole life, 43 years, and as a coach, as a coach's kid, we live in a glass house. We know that," Hackett told reporters. .

"And it's one of those things that there's a code, there's a way things are done in that house. This past week, it's frustrating and it sucks, but we're all susceptible to it. There are things you do, mistakes you make, and it costs you time on the field, costs you your job, all those things, and I own all that stuff."

Payton made the comments to USA Today last week, labelling Hackett's coaching performance last year in Denver "one of the worst" jobs he'd ever seen in the NFL.

While Payton said he regretted the comments soon after the interview details were published, Hackett said he expected to hear some sharp criticism before the teams meet in Week 5 in Denver.

"I've got no excuses," Hackett said. "That's how we live here at the New York Jets, that's how we've lived everywhere I've been - no excuses. So I own all those things.

"It's unfortunate that that had to happen, that the comments that were made, but hey, they did. I'll tell you: I was probably more surprised that they happened now.

"(I) was definitely expecting them in Week 5, so I'm almost thankful that we got that out of the way. We all understand where certain people feel and think. I'll tell you, you can always look at that silver lining, and... man."

Hackett said the comments galvanized the team in some respects. He immediately heard from owner Woody Johnson and head coach Robert Saleh, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers took his defense of Hackett public.

"Everybody has been unbelievable. I think that's something that is just awesome," Hackett said.

"It's brought our team together, even the old players that I've coached very recently, just being able to hear them. It makes you realise that you do this for a very specific reason - for the love of the game, for the love of teaching, for the love of watching people grow.

"There's up and downs. Never get too high, never get too low. Gotta love this stuff."