Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison ready to step up after Dalvin Cook's 'bittersweet' departure

This is Alexander Mattison's backfield, now.

Understudy will become lead role in Minnesota this coming season as the Vikings running back takes the reins following the release of starter Dalvin Cook earlier this year.

Such is the nature of the business, a long-awaited opportunity to front his side's rushing attack came with the cost of Mattison losing a close colleague.

"It is bittersweet, I lost a brother, even though he was a team-mate he was more than that off the field so it's one of those things where it's bittersweet to lose him to another team," Mattison told Sky Sports.

"At the same time it's been something I've been preparing myself for since I was six-years-old, to have this opportunity. It's something I take full pride in being in position where I can prove the doubters wrong and go out there and do what I love."

Cook played 72 per cent of the Vikings' snaps on offense last season compared to just 25 per cent for Mattison, who finished the campaign with 74 carries for 283 yards and five touchdowns.

Mattison, who signed a new two-year extension in March, is relishing the leap in usage within Kevin O'Connell's offense.

Before now his most productive season arrived in 2021 when he registered 134 carries for 491 yards and three scores while running for 28 first downs.

"I think for me it's something I'm excited about," he explained.

"In college I showed I could do it, I was the bell cow and had big carries throughout the season so it's something I'm used to and capable of doing, it's about going out there and doing it.

"I'm excited for the opportunity in front of me and the opportunity in front of us as a team."

O'Connell guided the Vikings to a 13-4 finish in his first season as head coach last year as his offense ranked seventh in yards, sixth in passing, 28th in rushing, eighth in scoring and 18th in EPA/play.

The former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator dazzled with his kitty of tricks, shifting star receiver Justin Jefferson across his formation and introducing new layers upon the arrival of tight end TJ Hockenson.

"It's been awesome, he's amazing, he's a mastermind," said Mattison.

"Him and (offensive coordinator) Wes Phillips just do an amazing job of using all the weapons we have in our offense and coming up with new ways to play to our advantages and strengthen our weaknesses.

"It's amazing, great leader as you can see, the way he came in and has led this locker room to a great season last year. Going into year two with them it's great to be in a situation where he's leading our offense and team."

Mattison has teased fresh winkles to the Vikings offense this season as they enter with a new-look backfield along with a new face in rookie receiver Jordan Addison and with Hockenson primed for his first full year in the system.

"Teams got to see what we have in our arsenal last year," he explained.

"Being able to go out there with pretty much our whole offense back plus some new weapons is something we'll have to use to our advantage and play guys in different spots.

"I think it will definitely look a more well-rounded team this year."

Adjacent to Mattison in the backfield will be an ever-divisive Kirk Cousins, who is coming off one of the best seasons of his career while preparing to enter a contract year facing familiar question marks over his ability to lead the Vikings to a Super Bowl.

The veteran play-caller seemingly garnered added respect this offseason as he featured in Netflix's 'Quarterback' series, during which he is seen playing through a multitude of injuries en route to leading the Vikings to the playoffs.

"All round effort and energy and the leader he is, that's him every day, not just on the field but off the field," said Mattison of Cousins.

"He's committed to getting better every day. There's something about seeing it and something about feeling it.

"For him, just learning new ways, learning about his receivers, learning about his offensive line, learning about his running backs, that's something he takes pride in and makes him that much more of a leader.

"I truly don't understand it (that he divides opinion so much). From the inside looking out, I don't understand.

"He's an awesome person and a great player, his stats prove it and the way he goes out every single Sunday proves it. He definitely deserves a lot more praise and flowers than he gets."

