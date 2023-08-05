Alvin Kamara: New Orleans Saints star suspended three games to start 2023 season

Alvin Kamara is a five-time Pro Bowler and was named 2017 offensive rookie of the year

The NFL have suspended New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara for three games to start the 2023 season over his involvement in a February 2022 fight in Las Vegas that left a man injured.

The league announced the decision on Friday after Kamara met with commissioner Roger Goodell earlier this week in New York. The 27-year-old has been one of New Orleans' most productive players ever since being named offensive rookie of the year for the 2017 season.

Also suspended for three games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy is Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons, who also was involved in the incident.

Kamara and Lammons had been facing a felony charge stemming from the fight, but in July each agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanour breach of peace. Both players were sentenced to 30 hours of community service and required to pay more than $100,000 to the victim for medical bills.

Earlier on Friday, after practice, Kamara told reporters that he exercised "poor judgment" in the incident and apologised for his involvement.

"It's a tough ordeal to be in," Kamara said. "You know, I never want to be involved in something where someone gets hurt or severely injured or anything.

"Poor judgment on my end, definitely a bad decision, but I'm a man. Everything I've ever done in my life, I've stood on. And I can take accountability for it and can say when I'm wrong, and I was completely wrong."

The incident occurred at Drai's After Hours nightclub, located in the basement of the Cromwell Hotel, the night before the Pro Bowl in February 2022.

Kamara appeared in 15 games (13 starts) and ran for 897 yards and two touchdowns in 2022. The five-time Pro Bowl selection added 57 catches for 490 yards and two TDs.

Lammons appeared in 16 games with the Kansas City Chiefs last season and made seven tackles and forced a fumble. He signed recently with the Colts.