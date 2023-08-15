Alex Collins: Former NFL star dies aged 28 after motorbike crash

Alex Collins played for the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks during his six seasons in the NFL from 2016 to 2021

Former Former Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins has died at the age of 28 after a motorbike crash.

According to police, Collins was driving a motorbike when it crashed into an SUV car on Sunday night, in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, whose name was withheld, remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities, the Brown County Sherrif's Office said.

In a statement released by the Seahawks - where Collins played for three seasons - his family described him as a "larger-than-life personality".

"Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality," the statement said.

"We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said: "I'll always remember him for being a great team-mate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered.

"He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore."

The Ravens also released a statement on social media which read: "With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins.

"Always quick to greet everyone with a smile, he was a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went.

"May Alex always be remembered for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life."

Collins began his NFL career with Seattle in 2016 as a fifth-round draft pick before spending two seasons with Baltimore. He then went back to the Seahawks for the final two years of his five-year career.

In 50 career games (29 starts), Collins rushed for 1,997 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also had 59 receptions for 467 yards and a score.

Collins most recently played for the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League, signing with them in January.